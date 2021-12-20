Hochul pledges support for rural hospitals struggling with Covid

Half of the 24 patients at Wyoming County Community Health System this morning were being treated for Covid-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul said while visiting the facility.

Hochul vowed to provide further support to struggling health care centers, like the one in Warsaw, hammered by the pandemic.

"I want to tell you the resources are coming," she said.

One day after the state broke its one-day record for positive Covid-19 tests, she said capacity in the state's hospitals is a concern.

But she insisted the state is in a better place than it was in March 2020 or December 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We've come a long way," Hochul said, noting vaccines, booster shots and testing are more available.

Hochul said testing is a key component of the fight against Covid-19, along with ensuring people get vaccinated and boosted, wear face masks and follow proper social distancing.

The governor said it's clear Covid-19 case counts and hospitalization levels, generally speaking, are higher in areas where vaccination rates are lower.