Hochul pledges support for rural hospitals struggling with Covid

Half of the 24 patients at Wyoming County Community Health System this morning were being treated for Covid-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul said while visiting the facility.
Hochul vowed to provide further support to struggling health care centers, like the one in Warsaw, hammered by the pandemic.
"I want to tell you the resources are coming," she said.
One day after the state broke its one-day record for positive Covid-19 tests, she said capacity in the state's hospitals is a concern.
But she insisted the state is in a better place than it was in March 2020 or December 2020.
"We've come a long way," Hochul said, noting vaccines, booster shots and testing are more available.
Hochul said testing is a key component of the fight against Covid-19, along with ensuring people get vaccinated and boosted, wear face masks and follow proper social distancing.
The governor said it's clear Covid-19 case counts and hospitalization levels, generally speaking, are higher in areas where vaccination rates are lower.
In Wyoming County, just 56% of the population has at least one vaccine dose, compared to 73% in Erie County and 82% across the state.
Wyoming, for the week ending Saturday, had an average of 63.8 positive tests per 100,000 residents, above Erie County's average of 52.1 cases per capita and but below the statewide average of 83.3, a figure that has soared in recent days.
"I want to make sure we continue to focus on our rural hospitals," the governor said, "and rural health care."
Hochul said she has adjusted her own holiday travel plans because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and Covid concerns. She will stay in Albany instead of flying to Florida to see her father, she said.