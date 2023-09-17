Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled a plan that includes $55 million to help law enforcement agencies combat a surge in car thefts, particularly certain models of Hyundais and Kias.

Erie and Niagara counties are expected to be among the counties that will receive significant funding and focus, due to their high rates of car theft.

"Too many New Yorkers have experienced the shock of waking up to an empty driveway or the heartbreak of seeing one of their most valuable possessions disappear," Hochul said. "That is why we are supporting local law enforcement to prosecute and prevent these thefts, and ensuring car owners are taking appropriate steps to safeguard their vehicles."

Car thefts in Erie County were up 213% in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period a year ago, according to the governor's office. In nearby Monroe County, car thefts soared 345% from a year ago. Combined, those two counties accounted for about two thirds of the car thefts in the state outside of New York City.

Most of those thefts occurred in the cities of Rochester – where car thefts increased 829% from a year ago – and Buffalo, where they were up 488%. The targets are mainly older Kias and Hyundais built without engine immobilizers, making them easy for thieves to steal.

Buffalo auto thefts have risen 135%. St. Paul's coordinated approach led to a big drop The Buffalo News compared local efforts in Buffalo and Erie County to those in St. Paul and its surrounding county of Ramsey. The difference is stark.

Hochul has launched a program known as the Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy, or CARS, consisting of five elements:

Technology

The current state budget includes $50 million directed toward crime-fighting technology and equipment. The state Division of Criminal Justice Services will issue a request for applications that will allow law enforcement agencies to secure funding more quickly for that technology and equipment.

The money will be distributed on a rolling basis and prioritized for agencies in counties with the greatest proportion of car thefts and other crimes. Based on initial requests, counties that are recording significant increases in car theft – Erie, Monroe and Niagara – could receive up to $10 million for that purpose, the governor's office said.

Alternative programs

Hochul said $5 million will be directed toward enhancing youth justice alternatives and diversion programs and services.

Funding will be prioritized for the counties and adjacent counties that have reported increases in young people involved in motor vehicle theft and other property crimes, including Erie, Monroe and Niagara counties, the governor's office said.

The money will be paired with technical assistance from the Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Office of Children and Family Services "to help build the capacity of local government and community-based organizations to intervene in the lives of these young people, change their thinking and behavior, and promote positive development," the governor's office said.

Increased enforcement and data sharing

Hochul is directing the state police to ramp up enforcement, increase intrastate and interstate coordination, and partner with law enforcement in high-theft areas.

The State Police will also deploy "community stabilization units" to help with law enforcement and investigative efforts in Buffalo and Erie County, and Rochester and Monroe County, and continue providing city and county agencies with highway and aerial support.

Another step involves the Division of Criminal Justice Services crime analysis centers and the New York State Intelligence Center. A new dashboard – called Motor Vehicle Theft, Recovery and Collaboration – will be deployed to the network's 11 centers and the intelligence center.

"The dashboard will allow analysts and law enforcement personnel to use local and state data to visualize and connect theft locations, recovery locations, and suspect information," the governor's office said.

Prosecution strategies

City of Buffalo sues Kia, Hyundai over easy theft of vehicles The city’s lawsuit said that Hyundai’s and Kia’s decision not to install immobilizers in nearly three-quarters of 2015 vehicles has “opened the floodgates to vehicle theft, crime sprees, reckless driving, and public harm.”

Hochul will convene an interagency task force involving the District Attorney Association of New York, district attorneys of counties with the highest rates of car thefts, and other law enforcement agencies to develop strategies.

The task force will analyze charging and pleading decisions, and increase the use of custodial arrests and arraignments, minimizing the use of appearance tickets. The second area of task force focus is to prioritize the prosecution of cases "where car thefts and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are interconnected," the governor's office said. The conviction rate is high in those types of cases.

Public awareness

Hochul said she will launch a public engagement campaign, urging owners of vehicles most susceptible to theft to take precautions and install anti-theft measures. The state Department of Motor Vehicles will contact vehicle owners and encourage them to receive new software upgrades, free of charge.