Hochul path to nomination just got smoother as AG Letitia James leaves race for governor

“The race is effectively over. She will be nominated," Sheinkopf said of Hochul’s Democratic nomination in 2022. However, he said a Republican candidate could have a “spirited campaign” against Hochul in the fall general election “if crime gets out of control."

Douglas Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, said he never thought it was a good move for James to have entered the governor's race, given the powerful job she now holds and her strong odds to keep that job after the 2022 elections.

"Hochul looks like she's doing all you have to do to win the nomination, and Tish made a mistake in taking the gamble in the first place," Muzzio said.

Since James announced her gubernatorial bid, a number of Democrats have already said they would seek her attorney general's job.

"She didn't have a rationale" for running for governor, Muzzio said of James. "What was her rationale for running? How was she going to separate herself from Hochul? Plus, she was losing the money race."

With Hochul's non-stop campaigning and use of her office to spread her name recognition, especially in New York City, James also found herself getting relatively little media attention, he noted.