Hochul path to nomination just got smoother as AG Letitia James leaves race for governor

In a major boost for Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 campaign hopes, Attorney General Letita James surprised the political world Thursday by announcing she is no longer running for governor of New York.
She announced in a post to Twitter at noon: "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."
The news comes the same day that it was revealed that she is seeking to question former President Donald J. Trump in a civil fraud investigation, according to The New York Times.
New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said he talked with James this morning.
“I’ve known Tish a long time. She always does what’s best for the party and she understood 2022 will be a very tough year for Democrats … This was a selfless act," he said in an interview shortly after her announcement.
Jacobs said Democrats were “jolted” by some outcomes in the November elections in New York State that gave Democrats “a clear indication that this was going to be a tough road ahead” in 2022.
“It’s all about party unity … Now is the time we all have to come together," he said of the attorney general’s decision. He praised James for putting her personal desires ahead to help the Democrats in 2022.
Polls for weeks have shown James not moving up on Hochul’s lead for the 2022 Democratic primary for governor. On Tuesday, a Siena College poll of registered state voters found Democrats favored Hochul over James 36% to 18%.
The attorney general has also been running a largely behind-the-scenes campaign, raising money and meeting with Democratic clubs but barely having much of a public schedule since announcing her run.
The surprise announcement by James leaves three announced Democrats for governor next year: Hochul, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Long Island U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who leaves office Dec. 31, has been flirting with a possible run.
Veteran Democratic Party consultant Hank Sheinkopf said James clearly saw that her odds of winning a Democratic contest against Hochul "were not significant."
“The numbers speak for themselves," Sheinkopf said of polling in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. “It’s a very simple equation: The people opted, based on the polls, to keep the first woman governor in New York history rather than being part of a national trend to elect the first Black woman as governor in American history."
Sheinkopf said Hochul now has a clear path to the Democratic Party nomination. Democrats will meet in a nominating convention in February, though Hochul still could face a challenge in a party primary vote next June.
“The race is effectively over. She will be nominated," Sheinkopf said of Hochul’s Democratic nomination in 2022. However, he said a Republican candidate could have a “spirited campaign” against Hochul in the fall general election “if crime gets out of control."
Douglas Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, said he never thought it was a good move for James to have entered the governor's race, given the powerful job she now holds and her strong odds to keep that job after the 2022 elections.
"Hochul looks like she's doing all you have to do to win the nomination, and Tish made a mistake in taking the gamble in the first place," Muzzio said.
Since James announced her gubernatorial bid, a number of Democrats have already said they would seek her attorney general's job.
"She didn't have a rationale" for running for governor, Muzzio said of James. "What was her rationale for running? How was she going to separate herself from Hochul? Plus, she was losing the money race."
With Hochul's non-stop campaigning and use of her office to spread her name recognition, especially in New York City, James also found herself getting relatively little media attention, he noted.
"She was hoping that the Cuomo investigation would give her some boost that would catapult her into the race, but it didn't happen," Muzzio said of the James' investigation that prodded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office last August.
Within an hour of James' announcement, the Hochul was score a major endorsement. Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the influential chairwoman of the Brooklyn Democratic Party announced she is backing Hochul.
"Kathy has accomplished more in her four months than many of her predecessors in an entire term," the party leader said in a statement.
James is from Brooklyn, as are Williams and de Blasio.