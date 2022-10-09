Hochul outsprints Zeldin in race for campaign cash

The major party candidates for New York governor entered the final month before Election Day with a combined $15.4 million in cash on hand, ensuring no shortage of media spots and mailers to sway voters in the weeks ahead.

Both Lee Zeldin, the Republican, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democrat, will continue their appeals to donors right up until the end. And their party organizations are also free to spend on their behalf, so the reports they filed last week aren’t the final word on the candidates’ resources.

The Zeldin campaign told the state Board of Elections days ago that it had raised $6.4 million since July 11 and, after paying bills, held $4.5 million in the bank. But while the Zeldin team raised better than $76,000 a day, on average, Hochul’s fundraising effort swamped them.

With the trappings of incumbency and a lead in the polls, Hochul raised $11.2 million over the same period, or an average of almost $134,000 a day. According to her campaign’s latest statement, its account brimmed last week with $10.9 million, more than twice Zeldin’s sum.

She has spent more money, too – $12 million since the middle of July, compared with Zeldin's $3.5 million.

Two New York City law firms gave Hochul $100,000 each in the last reporting period, and almost 5,600 donors from around the country gave money to her campaign. The movie director Steven Speilberg, no stranger to Democratic causes, gave her $47,100, the most a person not related to the candidate can give to a statewide race for the general election. Speilberg’s wife, the actress Kate Capshaw, gave the same amount.

In all, 27 donors gave the Hochul campaign $47,100 in this latest cycle. Aside from Speilberg and Capshaw, the big donors included the real estate investor George Filopoulos of New York City, and John Mezzalingua, the founder of wireless provider JMA Wireless. Buffalo lawyer John F. Maxwell gave $25,000, David Rockefeller gave $15,000 and Barbara Howe, a former Surrogate Court judge for Erie County who is now with a law firm, gave $10,000.

Hochul’s campaign drew donations from nearly every state in the union, plus the District of Columbia. Zeldin’s drew donors from every state; Washington, D.C.; and Puerto Rico. Almost 400 of his approximately 14,000 donors in the most recent reporting period reside in California.

Zeldin, a member of Congress from Long Island, drew a large contribution – $250,000 – from the Nassau County Republican Committee. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a member of the House Republicans’ leadership team, gave him $20,000 from her campaign account. Sixteen people gave him checks of $47,100, including Daniel Mezzalingua, the father of the Hochul donor John Mezzalingua.

Law firms around the state gave to both candidates. Buffalo’s Philips Lytle firm gave $2,500 to the Zeldin campaign this cycle and $10,000 to Hochul’s fund.

Daniel Gernatt, a local provider of paving products who gives to candidates of both parties, gave Zeldin $5,000. Anthony H. Gioia, a prominent Republican locally and a former ambassador to Malta, provided $2,000. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia donated $500 from his campaign fund.

The candidates are to file their next report by Oct. 28.