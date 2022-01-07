Hochul orders boosters for health workers, new rules for nursing home visitors

Across New York yesterday, 11,548 people with Covid were in hospitals, a number that has been rising for weeks; the hospitalization number is higher than at any point since the end of April 2020 during the first couple of months of the pandemic.

The state reported 155 Covid patients died in New York hospitals and nursing homes.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to avoid adding further workloads to already stressed hospitals unless they are very sick. She said, for instance, that 19 percent of people statewide who recently went to a hospital emergency room did so solely to get a Covid test. In the Finger Lakes, 32 percent of emergency room visits were for tests, compared with 20 percent in Western New York.

The state on Friday released something Hochul personally asked for: data on the percentages of Covid positive patients in hospitals who were admitted for Covid versus admitted for some other reason – from heart attacks to car accidents – and then were found to be Covid positive.

As seen in other parts of the nation, there is wide geographic differences in that data. For instance, she said 50% of New York City hospital patients with Covid were initially admitted for non-Covid reasons. In Western New York, though, that number dropped to 26%.