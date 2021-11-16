Hochul on stadium negotiations: 'Very much moving on track."

During her Buffalo visit Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul did not shed much light on negotiations with the Buffalo Bills over a stadium deal, but she did give a signal about the timing.

She indicated that a deal could be reached in time for it to be addressed in the new state budget she will propose early next year.

"My expectation is that I will be able to address this in my budget so that we have a time frame of concluding the deal," Hochul said.

"Conversations are ongoing and they are very complicated negotiations, as you can imagine anytime you are negotiating with entities like this, but they are very much moving on track," she added.

"We have a good relationship and we are intent on keeping the Buffalo Bills here for many, many many happy years to come," she said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

