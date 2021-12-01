Hochul offers backing for Kensington Expressway project

WASHINGTON – Capping the inner-city section of the Kensington Expressway with parkland tops Gov. Kathy Hochul's list of priorities for Buffalo-based infrastructure spending under the $1.2 trillion bill President Biden signed last month, she said Wednesday after meetings with federal officials and lawmakers regarding the issue.

In addition, Hochul said some money from the infrastructure bill may be able to be used to pay for access roads to a new Buffalo Bills stadium – but she stressed that she isn't pushing for any particular location for that facility.

Hochul's trip, her second to Washington as governor, was a busy one. She met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu. She stopped at the Supreme Court to show her support to those protesting the possibility that the justices could overturn Roe v. Wade via an abortion case from Mississippi. She had lunch at the Senate dining room with Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins, and then met with her fellow Democrats from the state's congressional delegation.

Afterwards, she spoke about how she sees her hometown of Buffalo benefiting from a bill that will likely bring an estimated $4.2 billion to Erie and Niagara counties for improved roads, bridges, waterways and internet service.