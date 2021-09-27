Hochul: NY to create state's first map of broadband service

In an attempt to identify the availability, reliability and cost of high-speed internet service across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the launch of a first-ever, in-depth statewide broadband mapping study.

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December 2018, even though 80% of households in Erie and Niagara counties are online, low-income pockets of Buffalo, Lockport and Niagara Falls have fallen off the grid. Most notable for its lack of high-speed internet access, according to a January 2019 Buffalo News article, has been the Broadway-Fillmore district on Buffalo's East Side, where fewer than two in five homes were reported to have internet on some blocks.

"High-speed internet is the great equalizer in today's world because it is essential in accessing basic services and information that we all need in our daily lives," Hochul said in a statement Monday.

"With this groundbreaking study, we will help ensure that every part of the state – regardless of geographical and economic factors – has access to high-speed broadband," she added.