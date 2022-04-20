Hochul nominates Erie County personnel commissioner to a top state post

Gov. Kathy Hochul is nominating Erie County Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues to a top job as the state's head of the State Civil Service Commission.

That would make Hogues the first official from Western New York to gain a high-level position in state government since Hochul, a Hamburg native, assumed the reins as governor in August.

He will receive a $200,000 salary in his new post.

Former City of Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder currently serves as the state's Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner, but he was appointed under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"New York’s exemplary civil servants deserve leadership that is equally qualified and committed to the work of the State," Hochul said in a statement. "With his wealth of experience and passion for public service, Timothy Hogues will be an extraordinary leader for the Commission, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to solve the State’s most pressing challenges."

His nomination is subject to confirmation by the State Legislature. Assuming he is confirmed by the State Senate, he would take over the commissioner's job that was last held by Lola Brabham, who left the position to serve as president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

"I’m excited for the opportunity," Hogues said Wednesday. "I’ve been in public service for some time now. I think the thing that’s made me most prepared has been my varied background."

Hogues has served as Erie County's personnel commissioner since 2019 and previously served as the commissioner of the county's Senior Services Department. As head of the Personnel Department, Hogues has authority over roughly 4,500 county employees who work directly for county government and is responsible for setting policies, supervising hiring, providing services and overseeing and investigating internal personnel issues.

In addition, the county's Personnel Department is responsible for providing Civil Service and personnel support for more than 130 appointing authorities and 24,000 employees countywide. That includes Civil Service support for many county towns, villages and school districts, Hogues said. The Personnel Department also provides support to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system and Erie County Medical Center.

Hogues served one term as an Erie County legislator in 2012 and 2013 and worked as an operations administrator in the private sector before that.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he is disappointed to lose Hogues, whom he has known for more than a decade, but he has assured the governor's appointment staff that Hogues is an outstanding choice.

He described Hogues as a level-headed person who takes the time to think through situations and make a decision based on facts.

"He’s willing to listen to other people," Poloncarz said Wednesday. "He trusts his staff to do the right thing and give him the information he needs."

Hogues said he learned of the state's interest in him earlier in the year but only recently received word that he was Hochul's choice to assume the top position with the State Civil Service Commission.

The commission is responsible for setting civil service regulations and a host of bureaucratic responsibilities associated with government employee qualifications, hiring, retention and pay. Hogues would serve as both a commissioner — of which there are three — as well as president of the commission. By law, not more than two of the three commissioners can be members of the same party.

He said he expects to learn a lot more about civil service needs and priorities across the state if he is appointed. He also believes in making employee recruitment and retention a priority and creating opportunities to promote a diverse workforce. He also said that in the post-pandemic era, he'd like to help set the best path forward to create balance for employees in regard to working from an office and from home.

Hogues said he expects his Senate confirmation hearing to be held in late May or early June. If confirmed, he said, he looks forward to learning more from others already with the Civil Service Commission.

"I think there’s probably a great crew there to help me out," he said.

