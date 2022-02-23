 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul names UB professor to 400 Years of African-American History Commission
A University at Buffalo professor is one of 10 New Yorkers who has been appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to the 400 Years of African-American History Commission, which serves to highlight contributions by Africans and African-Americans to the United States of America and to New York State.

Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies and a professor of urban and regional planning at the UB School of Architecture and Planning, joins several other professors and historians from across the state to serve on the commission. Hochul announced the appointments Wednesday during a news conference in Newburgh, where she also announced commemoration plaques to be dedicated in honor of Robert Mulliner and Robert Lewis, two victims of racially-motivated lynchings in Orange County. Robert Mulliner was killed in Newburgh in 1863, and Robert Lewis was killed in Port Jervis in 1892.

As a scholar, Taylor has long had a focus on historical and contemporary analysis of issues surrounding the black and Latino community at UB. He also is concerned with the redevelopment of shrinking cities and metropolitan cities, with a focus on social, economic and racial justice.

