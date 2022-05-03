Hochul names Antonio Delgado, Hudson Valley congressman, as new lieutenant governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul said today she will appoint Rep. Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor of New York, just hours after the State Legislature passed an unprecedented law paving the way for his inclusion on this year's primary ballot.

Delgado, who represents the 19th Congressional District in the Hudson Valley and Catskills, is the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress and a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses.

"I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," Hochul said in a morning statement. "We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."

Delgado pledged to work hard for the state, and brings a Washington perspective to Albany's No. 2 post. His selection ranks as a surprise, since most speculation centered around candidates from New York City in the traditional effort to achieve upstate-downstate balance. The nominee downplayed that aspect today.

"Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter," he said. "We all want the same things, security, family and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

Delgado's appointment stems from the April resignation of former Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin after he was was arrested on bribery and campaign finance charges in his failed bid for New York City comptroller. Now Delgado will be able to appear on the June 28 ballot in the Democratic primary following Monday's action by the Legislature. It allows for removal of a candidate's name in the event of arrest, indictment or other legal challenges.

The legislation spawned a torrent of criticism on Monday from Republicans and Democrats opposing Hochul in the primary. But it removes the prospect of Hochul competing in the primary without a running mate, or being forced to accept a lieutenant governor candidate picked by one of her primary opponents.

Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin 8-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. He then received a law degree from Harvard Law School and lived in New York City for several years.

The nominee was in the process of running for a third term in his purple district that extends over 11 counties north to the Mohawk Valley and west to the Pennsylvania border. He was expected to receive a tough challenge this year from Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the unsuccessful Republican candidate for governor in 2018. Delgado won his seat in 2018 as he defeated Republican incumbent John J. Faso and won re-election in 2020.

His exit from the congressional race could strengthen GOP chances in a year when several Democratic seats in the House of Representatives are viewed as in play.

In her Monday announcement, Hochul credited Delgado with providing relief for family farms, helping small businesses, creating clean energy jobs, increasing access to broadband and supporting veterans. He is chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, and serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

