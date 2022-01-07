Hochul moves to scrap much-criticized ethics agency

Reinvent Albany and other groups spent months reviewing how other governments independently head ethics agencies.

“We believe Governor Hochul’s approach is sensible, realistic and will result in a truly independent ethics commission that will be a vast improvement over the dysfunctional, politicized and ineffectual JCOPE," Kaehny said.

Kaehny said Hochul is seeking to have independent people – not selected by the governor or lawmakers – from what’s called a “trusted group” model. Theoretically, the 15 law school deans would designate appointees to a pool, five of whom would then be selected for an undisclosed number of years, and then another five from the pool would take over the board.

A Hochul spokeswoman did not respond to an email seeking an explanation for why the governor chose the law school dean path for the board of a new ethics agency.

Hochul set to propose term limits for statewide officials Under her plan, statewide elected officials – governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller – would be limited to two consecutive terms, or a total of eight years, in the job.

Like other watchdog groups, Reinvent Albany has also pressed for a series of changes to deal with corruption and a pay-to-play culture at the state Capitol. But Kaehny said Hochul’s JCOPE plan “is the biggest and boldest proposal in play – and it’s going to face plenty of opposition in the state Legislature.”