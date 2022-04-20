Hochul: Masks still required on public transportation in New York State

Masks will continue to be required on buses, trains and subways in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

"We are going to continue for public transit," Hochul said Wednesday at a news conference in Syracuse in which she discussed the small rise in new cases of Covid-19.

She said masks will also continue to be required in settings like nursing homes and jails.

"Let's just be smart about it," she said.

All transportation authorities outside of New York City had announced they were dropping their mask requirements. New York City has kept its in place for public transportation.

Followed the Monday decision of a federal judge in Florida which Washington's mask directives on public transportation, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said late Monday it would drop mask requirements at the Buffalo Niagara and Niagara Falls international airports. That prompted the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to follow suit on Tuesday.

But after Hochul's statement, the NFTA clarified that masks would continue to be required for all of their services and facilities.

“First and foremost, we want to apologize for what is sure to be confusing to our travelers and riders, but due to the Governor’s announcement updating COVID regulations from the New York State Department of Health, masks will still be required in all public transportation entities within the State of New York until further notice. This includes the Buffalo Niagara International and Niagara Falls International Airports, Metro Bus and Rail and all Paratransit services,” the NFTA said in a statement.

The announcement about the masks came as Hochul discussed the latest figures related to Covid-19 in the state.

Following a dramatic drop in new cases being reported, there's been a small but steady rise, she noted.

"We're not panicking," she said. She noted that hospitalizations related to Covid as well as deaths have remained low.

But, she said, "we're watching the numbers."

At the peak of the Omicron-variant wave, the infection rate in the state was 461 per 100,000 people, she said. Right now, it's at 40.

"We're a long way from that peak," she said. "But I don't want to get to that peak."

She urged people to continue to follow guidelines regarding masks in certain situations and to stay up to date with their vaccinations, including second booster shots for those who are eligible.

