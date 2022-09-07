Masks will no longer be required on public transit, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Planes, trains, buses and transportation stations were among the last places in the state where masks were still required as part of the effort to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"We have to restore some normalcy," Hochul said.

The new rule goes into effect immediately, she said. The change means that one of the only remaining vestiges of pandemic restrictions will be health care facilities, where masks continue to be required.

At a news conference Wednesday morning in New York City, she unveiled a new sign that would be posted in city subways that read: "Masks are encouraged but optional. Let's respect each other's choices."

Hochul's announcement came as she also discussed the state's plan for the latest boosters.

Boosters that specifically target the Omicron variant are now available at pharmacies and clinics across the state.

Anyone 12 and over is eligible for the Pfizer booster. You must be at least 18 for the Moderna booster.

"It makes me very hopeful that it will be extraordinarily helpful. I'm looking forward to getting my shot," she said.

During the news conference, Hochul sat down in a chair as a masked nurse administered the shot.

"Let me know when you do it," the governor said winking, a moment after she got the shot.

"It's that easy," she said continuing the news conference as she urged all eligible New Yorkers to get the booster.

State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett gave some details about the new booster.

She explained that anyone who has already had their initial Covid-19 vaccines, including boosters, is eligible to get their shot as long as it's been at least two months since the last booster.

That includes people who got a second booster.

"If it's been more than two months and you're 12 or over, you should get it," Bassett said.

She said the new booster specifically targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants which are the dominant strains circulating now.

They don't yet know if the new booster will fully protect against infection. During Delta and Omicron waves over the past year, many people got sick or tested positive with Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, which public health officials called "break-through infections." However, they were much less likely to end up in the hospital or die from the virus.

"We're very hopeful it will protect better against infection," Bassett said.

She said that protection against severe illness is still "a very good reason to get your booster."