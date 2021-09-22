Hochul marks completion of one Niagara Power Project upgrade, start of another

Unlike some other Americans, New Yorkers seldom have to worry whether the electricity will stay on or whether there will be enough to meet demand.

A ceremony Wednesday at the Niagara Power Project marked the completion of one upgrade and the beginning of another, both aimed at keeping it that way.

"Our state does not live without this facility. We can't exist without this power," Gov. Kathy Hochul said as she marked the completion of a 10-year, $460 million plan that replaced all 12 power-generating turbines at the Lewiston Pump Generating Station. That's one of the two power plants at the 61-year-old site.

Also, officials announced the completion of the upgrade of the first of the 13 turbines at the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, the second plant at the Lewiston complex.

That work was part of a $1.1 billion, 15-year package of work dubbed "Next Generation Niagara" – the largest investment in the history of the New York Power Authority, which operates the complex.

"With Next Gen Niagara, we are more than extending the life of New York's largest renewable power plant, we are transforming the way it works, applying the latest digital technology so that it can become even more reliable, efficient and resilient," said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO.