Hochul marks completion of one Niagara Power Project upgrade, start of another

Unlike some other Americans, New Yorkers seldom have to worry whether the electricity will stay on or whether there will be enough to meet demand.
A ceremony Wednesday at the Niagara Power Project marked the completion of one upgrade and the beginning of another, both aimed at keeping it that way.
"Our state does not live without this facility. We can't exist without this power," Gov. Kathy Hochul said as she marked the completion of a 10-year, $460 million plan that replaced all 12 power-generating turbines at the Lewiston Pump Generating Station. That's one of the two power plants at the 61-year-old site.
Also, officials announced the completion of the upgrade of the first of the 13 turbines at the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, the second plant at the Lewiston complex.
That work was part of a $1.1 billion, 15-year package of work dubbed "Next Generation Niagara" – the largest investment in the history of the New York Power Authority, which operates the complex.
"With Next Gen Niagara, we are more than extending the life of New York's largest renewable power plant, we are transforming the way it works, applying the latest digital technology so that it can become even more reliable, efficient and resilient," said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO.
Both plants at the Power Project use water from the Niagara River to generate electricity – 2.67 megawatts, or enough to power 2.6 million homes a day.
According to a poster at the site, every 12 seconds, enough water goes through the power project to give everyone in the U.S. a glass of water.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lewiston Pump project came in on schedule and on budget, Quiniones said.
"It involved repairing and overhauling each of the 12 turbine generators. We replaced one turbine every eight to nine months, to ensure there were always 11 of the 12 in service," Quiniones said.
The upgrade of the Robert Moses turbines involves the installation of digital controls and connections on each turbine. The work began last November.
The Next Generation Niagara package also includes detailed inspection of the penstocks – the 485-foot-long tubes, each 24 feet in diameter, which carry water diverted from the upper Niagara River to the turbines. They're visible to passing motorists who look at the wall of the plant.
Also included are replacement of the 630-ton crane that enables mechanical work on the turbines, and the overhaul or replacement of mechanical components, many of them original parts from 1961, that have reached the end of their operating life.
"We are taking these steps to ensure that it maintains its record peak performance for the next 50-plus years," Quiniones said.
As a generator of renewable power, the Niagara Project is a key to the state's plan to have a power grid that generates no carbon emissions by 2040, Hochul said.
"Together, this represents $1.6 billion worth of clean energy infrastructure improvements," Hochul said. She said it was part of the state's work to fight what she called the "apocalypse" of climate change.
In addition to all that work, another $100 million worth of capital upgrades are on tap at the Power Project this year, said Daniella Piper, the plant manager.
John R. Koelmel, chairman of the NYPA board, predicted that the improvements at the Power Project would be seen as significant milestones in the state's effort to "decarbonize the power system."
Hochul thanked the 300 employees at the site, some of whom were quarantined for as long as 30 days in a trailer during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to make sure someone would be there to keep the electricity flowing.
"Did everyone notice the lights stayed on?" Hochul asked.