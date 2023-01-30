Hochul, lawmakers fail to reach compromise on wrongful death expansion

ALBANY – Ahead of a midnight deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature appeared highly unlikely to reach a compromise on the Grieving Families Act, a bill that would have allowed families that have lost a loved one due to misconduct to sue for “emotional” losses.

Among the proponents of the bill were families of the 10 victims of the racist mass shooting at a Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in May.

Hochul wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News, published Monday morning, suggesting the main reason for the impasse was Hochul's desire to remove from the bill deaths caused by alleged medical malpractice.

“With no agreement to the fair proposal my administration made a month ago, there is a risk that the time will expire for action by midnight tonight,” Hochul wrote. “And that would be just one more insult to the grieving families that are looking to us to do the right thing.”

But Hochul’s proposed amendments would have done something else: Cut out families of victims 18 years old or older, a change her op-ed did not highlight.

All of the Tops victims were adults, so such a compromise would not allow any of their families to sue for emotional loss under the bill. For the State Legislature, which overwhelmingly passed the bill last June, Hochul’s proposed amendments were a non-starter.

In a joint statement, the bill’s two prime sponsors, Brooklyn Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Manhattan State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, said they were “extremely disappointed that the Governor hasn’t engaged in any serious discussion with her partners in the State Legislature" and called Hochul's plan "woefully inadequate to assist grieving families in New York State."

Proponents of the bill, including the state Trial Lawyers Association, gun control and consumer rights groups, argued that state law passed in 1847 is outdated since it only allows families to sue for economic losses stemming from wrongful deaths.

The Grieving Families Act would have allowed families to also seek damages for emotional loss. Proponents also say the current system discriminates against low-income people of color and does not account for nontraditional family structures. For instance, a longtime unmarried partner of a wrongful death victim does not currently have standing to sue.

But opponents, including from the insurance industry, argued that the bill would cause large spikes in medical insurance and liability premiums. They say while most other states allow lawsuits for emotional damages, those states have caps on damages, while the bill passed by the Legislature did not.

Relatives of nearly all 10 of the people killed in the May 14 racist massacre at Tops Markets in Buffalo have penned an open letter to Hochul urging her to sign the Grieving Families Act.

Mark Talley, whose mother, Geraldine, was shot to death in the attack, said the legislation makes much-needed changes to the state’s wrongful death law.

The existing law, Talley said in an interview, “is over 170 years old. It discriminates against the young, the old, the poor, the low economic scale. The lower you are it kind of hurts you even worse.”

The open letter states the current wrongful death statute treats lower-income victims, such as many who died at the Tops on May 14, as “worthless.”

“How can our loved ones be worthless when we know they are priceless?” the letter reads.

Talley said it’s frustrating to see legislation stall as the governor raises concerns over its cost and reach.

In her op-ed Monday, Hochul wrote that it was “reasonable to think that the legislation as drafted will drive up already-high health insurance premiums, adding significant costs for many sectors of our economy, particularly hospitals that are still recovering from the pandemic and struggling to stay afloat – including public hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities."

“This is a question that would benefit from careful analysis before, not after, passing sweeping legislation,” Hochul wrote, noting the bill passed near the very end of the state legislative session last June.

She wrote that her compromise would give “parents of children who have tragically died in accidents the opportunity to seek meaningful accountability for their heart-wrenching loss while, for the time being, exempting far more costly medical malpractice claims.”

But the bill’s prime sponsors in the Legislature noted that Weinstein had carried it in the Assembly for 29 years, countering the notion that it had not been vetted.

Hochul “waited until the eleventh hour to raise the need for further statistical analysis, which would seem to be a tactic to gut the legislation or delay its implementation indefinitely,” Weinstein and Holyman-Sigal wrote in their statement on Monday.

The bill prime sponsors, both Democrats, noted that not only families of the victims of the racist massacre in Buffalo, but also the Schoharie limousine crash, police brutality, and children lost due to hospital negligence, among others, could not sue for emotional loss under the proposed Hochul amendments.

“The Governor now says she put forward a ‘fair proposal’ over a month ago, but she doesn’t explain that her counterproposal to the Grieving Families Act only addresses the wrongful deaths of persons under 18 years...’” the bill sponsors wrote. “Moreover, the Governor’s proposal doesn’t expand the definition of family, nor does it extend the statute of limitations or apply to pending claims…Despite the staggering inadequacy of her proposal, we offered to negotiate to find common ground, only to be turned away by the Governor, who presented her proposal as “take it or leave it.’”

The Legislature sent the bill to Hochul's office on Dec. 28 for her signature or veto. They came to an agreement allowing an extension of negotiations until midnight on Jan. 30. By not signing the bill by that deadline, Hochul is effectively issuing a veto.

In a September op-ed in The Buffalo News, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo and the bill's prime sponsor in the Assembly, Weinstein, called it "one of the most significant laws in New York State history."

"It will restore justice for families whose losses have been previously overlooked and provide much needed closure to countless people," they wrote.

News Staff Reporter Stephen T. Watson contributed to this report.