Hochul, lawmakers continue haggling over late state budget

The New York State Capitol in Albany.

Optimism always seems to reign supreme in Albany at budget time, but so far, it hasn't translated into a solid spending plan.

New York State appeared headed for its seventh day of budget deliberations late Wednesday as Gov. Kathy Hochul and leaders of the Senate and Assembly remain stymied on issues of criminal justice, tax breaks for developers and a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

"We don't have a budget," is how Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, succinctly summed up the situation late Wednesday.

The majority leader, the second ranking member of the Assembly, emphasized she is not at the table with Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. But she said her own impressions lean toward the need for extensive negotiations possibly into the weekend.

"My personal opinion is that I am hopeful we get this done this weekend," she said.

Peoples-Stokes said the same issues – such as Hochul's plan to modify earlier measures such as cashless bail enacted by the Senate three years ago – continue as sticking points. So does the governor's plan for at least a $600 million state contribution for a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park, especially among left-leaning Democrats in New York City.

"The NY State budget is late because at the 11th hour of negotiations, @GovKathyHochul decided she wanted to lock more people up and also gift a stadium to a billionaire using public funds," tweeted state Sen. Jabari Brisport on Wednesday.

Most Capitol observers do not believe there is enough opposition to Hochul's stadium proposal to derail the plan, but it nevertheless continues as a major point of so far fruitless discussions. And Peoples-Stokes has made it clear she remains committed to the stadium, and on preserving the criminal justice measures adopted by Democrats after taking over the Legislature in 2019.

Reports have indicated that other major hurdles lie in proposals for gasoline tax relief, child care and allowing restaurants to sell alcohol "to go."

Included in the mix of complications facing lawmakers and Hochul is the schedule, which calls for legislators to begin a 2 1/2 week vacation at the close of Thursday's session. Now some predictions have them remaining in session at least through the weekend.

