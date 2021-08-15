 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hochul juggles national media with Erie County Fair fun on return to WNY
0 comments
topical

Hochul juggles national media with Erie County Fair fun on return to WNY

Support this work for $1 a month
Kathy Hochul checks out a llama. (copy)

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul looks over a llama owned by Danielle Schmidt, 16, of Medina, on Sunday as she visited the Erie County Fair after appearing on national news shows.

 John Hickey

After facing the national media Sunday morning with appearances on CNN and CBS, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul retreated to a park bench at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg to savor one of her favorite fair treats – chocolate chip cookie dough that’s battered and deep fried.

She highly recommended the sweet concoction to a throng of photographers and reporters chronicling her first public appearance in Western New York since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning amid sexual harassment allegations.

“You won’t be disappointed,” she said.

Cuomo's resignation cleared a path for Hochul, who has been lieutenant governor since 2014, to step in as the state's 57th governor on Aug. 24. She will be the first woman ever in the post and the first person from Western New York in the gubernatorial office in 136 years.

Hochul, a former congresswoman, Hamburg Town Board member and Erie County clerk, returned to her roots with the fair visit, telling reporters it was the site where she gave her first public speech as a 10-year-old participant in 4-H, an agriculture-based youth organization.

Hochul fed a month-and-half old Holstein calf named Roxy, chatted up a Springville kindergartner and played the popular fair game “I Got It” with her husband, Bill.

It was pretty much a walk in the park after the questions she fielded earlier from Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union, Nancy Cordes on CBS’ Face the Nation and a contingent of local media at the Fairgrounds.

Hochul didn’t deviate from the talking points she’s reiterated throughout the week. When Tapper asked if she could end the “legacy of sleaze” attached to New York’s executive office, she responded by pledging to “go in there and literally say, ‘It’s a whole new day. Zero tolerance.’ I’m going to be very firm in my expectations and in how my administration conducts themselves throughout the entire workforce.”

She told Cordes that she wanted to have a lieutenant governor from the New York City region and would announce a selection after being sworn in as governor.

“I'm well familiar with the challenges, but I want someone who lives there. I want someone who understands the – the challenges, firsthand,” Hochul said. “So, I'll have a very diverse administration, but also excited about the prospect of having a true partnership with a lieutenant governor who ... I believe will bring a lot to the table.”

At a news conference at the fair, Hochul said she was consulting outside experts on the makeup of the state Health Department and will be putting together an administration “that has some continuity given that we’re in a crisis situation.”

She also said she would sign executive orders to keep key people in place for 45 days for further evaluation.

Hochul also said that no one connected with “unethical behavior,” as detailed in state Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo, will stay on in her administration.

“A number of people have left already, and I will continue working with the team I have as lieutenant governor in taking advantage of those deep relationships I have with many outstanding commissioners and public servants that are part of the administration and to give them the freedom to go forth and make smart decisions for the people of New York,” she said.

Hochul introduced herself throughout the morning to various fairgoers. Some of them said they knew little about her, while others expressed optimism for a woman from Western New York to bring needed change in Albany.

“I remember when she was county clerk and the DMV just turned around. It was impressive,” said Kathy Graves of Hamburg. “She’s a real person. I’m very hopeful.”

The Buffalo-Niagara region too often has been forgotten by state elected officials who cater more to the interests of New York City and the Capital region, said Donald R. Turlington of Wilson.

Hochul as governor will be “great for Western New York representation,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 takeaways for the Buffalo Niagara region after the 2020 census

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News