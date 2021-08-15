Hochul juggles national media gauntlet with Erie County Fair fun on return to WNY

Hochul didn’t deviate from the talking points she’s reiterated throughout the week. When Tapper asked if she could end the “legacy of sleaze” attached to New York’s executive office, she responded by pledging to “go in there and literally say, ‘It’s a whole new day. Zero tolerance.’ I’m going to be very firm in my expectations and in how my administration conducts themselves throughout the entire workforce.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She told Cordes that she wanted to have a lieutenant governor from the New York City region and would announce a selection after being sworn in as governor.

“I'm well familiar with the challenges, but I want someone who lives there. I want someone who understands the – the challenges, firsthand,” Hochul said. “So, I'll have a very diverse administration, but also excited about the prospect of having a true partnership with a lieutenant governor who ... I believe will bring a lot to the table.”

The next governor: Kathy Hochul is a politician who leads with charm, not fear People who have worked with Hochul over the years tend to say the same things about her – that she's hard-working, competent and unusually kind for someone in a profession never really known for kindness.

At a news conference at the fair, Hochul said she was consulting outside experts on the makeup of the state Health Department and will be putting together an administration “that has some continuity given that we’re in a crisis situation.”

She also said she would sign executive orders to keep key people in place for 45 days for further evaluation.