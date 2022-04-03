Hochul grapples with political pressure in stalled budget process

For most of his tenure as governor of New York, Andrew M. Cuomo never shied away from crowing about adopting on time – or nearly on time – budgets amid Albany's long history of missing deadlines.

One year he even distributed special baseballs noting a "grand slam" of four budgets in a row approved by the required April 1 date.

But in her first budget process, Gov. Kathy Hochul has so far struck out at producing an on-time spending plan – or is at least taking a long at-bat. And much of that stems from political pressure from both the right and left this election year as she prepares for own primary and general elections and protects the Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly allowing one-party rule in New York since 2019.

Now the governor and legislative leaders are expected to resume hardball negotiations Monday over her $214 billion proposal as they face new deadlines to issue on-time paychecks for the state's legions of workers.

On Sunday afternoon, legislative leaders were expressing optimism about soon reaching a deal – even if they remain cautious. Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens, the deputy majority leader, repeated Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins' recent assurance of a "timely" agreement.