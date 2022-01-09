Hochul gives impetus to Kensington Expressway project

“In the mid-’50s, we had a better idea and it turned out not to be a better idea, which was to move vehicles in and out of Buffalo faster by building a highway," Cuomo said. "This was not just in Buffalo; this was all over the United States."

But Hochul is going further than Cuomo by putting the project in the state budget and getting a key federal study underway.

"At Gov. Hochul's direction, the Department of Transportation will commence a federally required environmental review process that will assess alternatives for reconnecting the community and reimagining the Kensington Expressway," agency spokesman Joe Morrissey said.

The assessment will consider environmental, community, economic and other impacts of such a project and lead to a final plan, Morrissey said.

The scoping report, expected to include a public meeting in the spring, will evaluate different decking scenarios, along with costs.

The department is also exploring the possibility of the Federal Highway Administration expediting the project in the same way Cuomo sought to do with the Skyway project, when he reduced what normally would have been a three- to four-year timetable to two years.