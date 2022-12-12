Hochul forms statewide 'Hate and Bias Prevention Unit'

Gov. Kathy Hochul has formed a new unit to combat hate and bias that will focus on education, early detection and mobilizing support in areas where a bias-related incident has occurred.

In a speech Monday in Manhattan, delivered before the nonprofit Orthodox Union, Hochul focused on rising anti-Semitic violence. But the initiative is also relevant to efforts to prevent a future attack like the May 14 murder of 10 Black people at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

“This is going to be a task force, and it's going to go all over the state of New York and have meetings convened and bring together stakeholders – and the trusted voices that can rise up with us,” Hochul said.“This is going to penetrate throughout the entire state of New York. That's how we change people's hearts and minds.”

In a 180-page document written before the May massacre, the shooter laid out how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory, then targeted a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood 230 miles from his Southern Tier hometown. At the heart of the document was his belief that whites are in danger of being replaced by non-whites, and that they must removed from this country or slaughtered. Black people and Jewish people drew most of the vitriol in the writings.

Hochul’s initiative, called the statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, is being housed with the state Division of Human Rights. It is charged with organizing 10 regional councils across New York, which will provide a means for communities to share concerns, organize educational programming, host hate crime prevention and community healing events, conduct trainings in conflict resolution and facilitate the filing of complaints with the Division and other relevant agencies.

The new unit will develop a rapid response team to assist communities affected by a bias or hate incident. And, in conjunction with public and private organizations – including local governments, nonprofits, places of worship and schools – it will implement a statewide campaign promoting acceptance, inclusion and tolerance.

In the wake of the Tops shooting, Hochul had previously established a unit within the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and directed $10 million in state grant funds to support county governments as they develop domestic terrorism prevention plans.