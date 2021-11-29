Hochul focuses on Covid defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge

'We’re doing everything we can,' WNY hospitals say amid Covid surge, capacity crunch If things get much worse, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned Wednesday, the county may have to order all elective surgeries canceled or postponed at the area's hospitals.

As for whether Erie County – which has been seeing Covid-19 rates above 10 percent – should be moving on to Phase 2 – requiring vaccination proof for entry to restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other public places – Hochul said that decision is up to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The county is in Phase 1, requiring mask wearing indoors in public places.

The upstate numbers Monday again showed wide disparity. Statewide, the Covid-19 positivity rate Sunday was at 31.4 per 100,000 residents. In New York City, it was 16.4. In Western New York, it was at 65.

Hospitalizations again ticked up Sunday to 2,829, up 73 from Saturday, and 41 people died across the state in hospitals and nursing homes.

The governor, in her media availability, sent mixed messages of fear and hope. She all but guaranteed a surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, but then defended her approach of more heavily relying on local officials to make the call regarding Covid-19 rules. To that end, she said she is “recommending” that businesses in New York get patrons and staff to wear masks, but she did not mandate it.

And while she openly worried about health care staffing problems, she defended her decision to require vaccines of hospital and nursing home workers – a move that has since been held up by the courts.