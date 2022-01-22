Hochul: Environmental review of Kensington Expressway 'begins immediately'

The once tree-lined Humboldt Parkway on the East Side, which connected to Delaware Park and was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, was destroyed to make way for the Kensington Expressway. A leading plan would deck the portion of the highway between Best and East Ferry streets, creating a tunnel for traffic.

Proponents see it as the first phase of a long-term plan to reconnect a tree-lined Humboldt Parkway to Delaware Park.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, who accompanied Hochul to Buffalo on Saturday, said the possibility of the Federal Highway Administration expediting the project is similar to what Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on track to do with the Skyway. That reduced what would have been a three- to four-year timetable to two years.

"We are working with our federal partners right now to see exactly how we can move the environmental review process forward as soon as possible," Dominguez said. "Obviously the governor's announcement will go a long way toward helping us do that."

