Hochul: Environmental review of covering Kensington Expressway to 'begin immediately'

Proponents, which include Majority Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, say multiple streets would be reconnected, the health of those who live near the highway would improve and a beautiful parkway would serve as an impetus for people to live there and for commercial districts to grow.

Still to be determined are the project's cost and where the money will come from.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The pot of federal funding local leaders hope to tap is smaller than originally planned. President Biden proposed $20 billion to replace highways that destroyed mostly Black neighborhoods, but funding dropped to $1 billion in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed in the fall.

Other federal transportation dollars will be available, but with a typical price tag of $500 million and up and a long list of projects hoping to move forward, competition is expected to be steep.

The plan to remove a section of Interstate 81 in Syracuse and rebuild a portion of Interstate 690, also mentioned by Hochul as a priority, has an estimated cost of over $2 billion.

The State Department of Transportation did studies on the Kensington Expressway in 2012 and 2019.