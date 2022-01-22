Hochul: Environmental review of covering Kensington Expressway to 'begin immediately'

Gov. Kathy Hochul reinforced her commitment to decking a section of the Kensington Expressway while speaking Saturday morning at the Buffalo Museum of Science.
The governor announced the environmental impact study for the project "will begin immediately."
Hochul made her comments as part of a broader commitment to reconnecting neighborhoods torn apart more than a half century ago by highway projects.
The once tree-lined Humboldt Parkway on the East Side, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, was destroyed to make way for Route 33. The plan endorsed by Hochul – which she mentioned at the State of the State address earlier this month – would deck the portion of the highway between Best and East Ferry streets, creating a tunnel for traffic. Proponents see it as the first phase of a long-term plan to reconnect a tree-lined Humboldt Parkway to Delaware Park.
Hochul was in Buffalo with state Department of Transportation officials, who at her direction have begun a federally required environmental review process. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the summer after a public meeting is held in the spring.
Proponents, which include Majority Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, say multiple streets would be reconnected, the health of those who live near the highway would improve and a beautiful parkway would serve as an impetus for people to live there and for commercial districts to grow.
Still to be determined are the project's cost and where the money will come from.
Support Local Journalism
The pot of federal funding local leaders hope to tap is smaller than originally planned. President Biden proposed $20 billion to replace highways that destroyed mostly Black neighborhoods, but funding dropped to $1 billion in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed in the fall.
Other federal transportation dollars will be available, but with a typical price tag of $500 million and up and a long list of projects hoping to move forward, competition is expected to be steep.
The plan to remove a section of Interstate 81 in Syracuse and rebuild a portion of Interstate 690, also mentioned by Hochul as a priority, has an estimated cost of over $2 billion.
The State Department of Transportation did studies on the Kensington Expressway in 2012 and 2019.
The new assessment will consider environmental, community, economic and other impacts of such a project and lead to a final plan, state DOT spokesman Joseph Morrissey said. The scoping report, expected to include a public meeting in the spring, will evaluate different decking scenarios, along with costs.
The department is also exploring the possibility of the Federal Highway Administration expediting the project in the same way Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought to do with the Skyway project, when he reduced what normally would have been a three- to four-year timetable to two years.
Hal Morse, executive director of the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, has also said the Kensington project and another underway reimagining the Scajaquada Expressway could be looked at together. The eastern portion of the Scajaquada project considers restoring a portion of Humboldt Parkway east from Delaware Park, making it a natural link to the Kensington project.
The federal environmental review for the Scajaquada project is completed.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.