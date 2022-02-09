Hochul ends mask mandate for businesses, still required for schools

As of Thursday, you will no longer have to wear a mask when going into a restaurant or grocery store or any other business in the state of New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state's mask mandate on indoor public spaces will expire as scheduled on Thursday, almost two months after it was put into effect amid a steep rise in new cases of Covid-19 and almost two years since the first case of the coronavirus was detected in New York State.
However, businesses will be allowed to require them if they choose to and individuals will be allowed to wear them.
"New Yorkers, this is what we've been waiting for," Hochul said in a news conference from Manhattan, ahead of her declaration.
However, Hochul said the statewide mandate for masks in schools would remain in place for now. That mandate was set to expire on Feb. 21. Also the mask mandate will remain in place for health care facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities and on public transportation.
Regarding schools, Hochul laid out her plan for the future. She said test kits would be sent home to school children before the midwinter break that begins Feb. 21. Then in the first week of March, the state will make an assessment on how to proceed based on "the latest metrics." "There will not be one number that says yes or no," Hochul said.
Erie County has been under an indoor mask mandate since Nov. 23. County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that the county would follow the state's lead in relaxing the indoor mask mandate.
However, he said that the mandate for masks in county buildings would continue through Feb. 28 "at which time we will reconsider the need for such requirement based on the then designation of whether the county is at a low, moderate, substantial or high risk of Covid transmission," under terms defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Poloncarz's office said in a statement. As of Wednesday morning, Erie County's Covid transmission rate was at 234 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. Anything over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents is classified as "high" transmission by the CDC.
Covid surged this winter in New York with new cases skyrocketing to unprecedented numbers. The peak of the latest surge was Jan. 7, with more than 90,000 people in New York State testing positive in one day. Since then, the number of new cases and hospitalizations is dropping steadily. On Feb. 7, 4,281 people tested positive.
Shortly before Hochul's late-morning press conference, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts would drop its statewide mask mandate when it expires on Feb. 28, as reported by the New York Times. However, school districts will be allowed to follow their own policies. The Times reported that Boston public schools will not immediately lift masking requirements.