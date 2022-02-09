Hochul ends mask mandate for businesses, still required for schools

As of Thursday, you will no longer have to wear a mask when going into a restaurant or grocery store or any other business in the state of New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state's mask mandate on indoor public spaces will expire as scheduled on Thursday, almost two months after it was put into effect amid a steep rise in new cases of Covid-19 and almost two years since the first case of the coronavirus was detected in New York State.

However, businesses will be allowed to require them if they choose to and individuals will be allowed to wear them.

"New Yorkers, this is what we've been waiting for," Hochul said in a news conference from Manhattan, ahead of her declaration.

However, Hochul said the statewide mandate for masks in schools would remain in place for now. That mandate was set to expire on Feb. 21. Also the mask mandate will remain in place for health care facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities and on public transportation.