Hochul doubles down on support for embattled Dem chairman Jay Jacobs

Even as progressive Democrats once again seek to oust Jay S. Jacobs as chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee, the embattled party leader appears safe for the moment with the backing of the person whose opinion matters most: Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul reiterated Monday during an appearance at the Matt Urban Center on Broadway that Jacobs retains her confidence after her own re-election a week ago. But following a string of congressional flips around the state to Republicans – a key element in a possible GOP takeover of the House of Representatives – some Democrats are demanding his departure. She has resisted, but hints new approaches may be necessary in the future.

"Jay Jacobs is chairman of the party, but I also think it's a great opportunity for us to rebuild," she told reporters. "This a chance to make sure the New York State Democratic Party is the powerhouse it should be. This is New York."

She noted a host of views stemming from various segments of the party that requires the governor to seek unifying positions.

"There are a lot of different ideas about how to get to the same results," she added. "I'm the person who has to be responsible, and I gratefully own that mantel."

Jacobs finds himself in the crosshairs of progressive Democrats such as Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx, who last week expressed her frustration after Democratic losses throughout the state. Indeed, New York City newspapers reported over the weekend that downstate state senators such as Liz Krueger and Brad Hoylman, plus New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, signed a statement – along with 600 other party leaders – calling on Hochul to replace Jacobs.

"Last night’s NY underperformance is a testament to years of prioritizing calcified machine politics and favoring over performance, strategy, & organizing," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday. "To win from here, Jacobs must go and we must recenter the party to better value community leadership and small-d democracy."

Jacobs has successfully withstood such criticism in the past, including during last year's contest for mayor of Buffalo. After democratic socialist India B. Walton defeated incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown in the 2021 Democratic primary, Jacobs refused to back her, even though other top Democrats such as former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Sen. Charles E. Schumer said they would honor the choice of party voters. He said he would not hand to Republicans the fodder of a socialist running on the Democratic line.

He also sparked controversy when he hypothetically asked that if Ku Klux Klan figure David Duke somehow were to run for mayor of Rochester, would he be required to support him. Some progressives at the time called for his resignation.

But Jacobs also emerged as an early and ardent Hochul supporter after Cuomo's 2021 resignation, and engineered her victory – however slim – as the first woman to win election as New York governor. Jacobs said over the weekend he would not resign, but would not comment on Monday. A source familiar with the situation said party officials view the latest flareup as more friction between the party's moderate and progressive wings. The source also pointed to election results around the nation favoring moderates, including the center-left NewDem Action Fund's claim of a 77% success rate for its endorsed candidates in primaries.

As recently as a few days ago, Jacobs pinned ultimate responsibility for last week's congressional losses on the hubris of Democrats in the State Legislature using their majority muscle to gerrymander congressional districts during the reapportionment process. Republicans then successfully challenged the Democratic redistricting plan in court.

"Certain people in our party may have overreached in what they were trying to do in redistricting," he told The Buffalo News a few days ago, "and it came back to haunt us."

Locally, Democrats appear to be on board with their governor, a Buffalo resident. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner on Monday called Jacobs a "partner" who guided Hochul's victory and others around the state.

"Our governor supports Jay and I support Jay," Zellner said. "Some of this is about grudges and personal issues, and we're not going to be part of that here in Erie County."

New York Mayor Eric Adams has also weighed in with support for Jacobs, telling reporters over the weekend that he credits the chairman for electing Hochul last week.