Hochul doubles down on housing plan: 'The whole objective is so families can stay in New York'

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on an aggressive plan to curb home prices and build hundreds of thousands of new housing units across the state, but revealed few new details about the proposal in her annual budget address Wednesday.

The New York Housing Compact, first announced in Hochul’s State of the State address three weeks ago, seeks to create 800,000 new housing units over the next 10 years at a cost of more than $300 million.

What will Hochul's 1% threshold for new housing mean for WNY cities and towns? For all of Erie County – which has 440,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau – that means growth of 4,400 homes by 2026.

Under the plan, every upstate municipality must grow its existing housing stock by 1% every three years. In Erie County, that works out to roughly 4,400 new homes by 2026.

The compact is the largest of several proposed housing measures aimed at reigning in skyrocketing rents and home prices across New York, which Hochul blames on a shortage of safe, affordable housing.

In Erie County alone, median rents jumped by roughly a third between March 2018 and December 2022, according to real estate site Zillow. Median home listing prices in Buffalo jumped by more than a quarter over that period, to about $208,300.

“The whole objective is so families can stay in New York, kids can raise their own families where they grew up, and employers won't have to worry whether or not there are employees in the community,” Hochul said.

"We have failed so far," she added. "No longer is failure an option."

The housing compact applies to every city, town and village in the state, but allows each municipality to choose its own strategy for bringing new housing online. Those strategies might include converting commercial space to apartments, Hochul said, or relaxing exclusionary zoning rules that ban multifamily housing or mandate minimum lot sizes.

Upstate municipalities that do not grow their housing stock by 1% every three years must adopt a remedial plan demonstrating that they’re working toward that target – or risk triggering a fast-track approval process that will allow developers to propose and build certain types of affordable housing without local oversight.

In some of Western New York's largest municipalities, homebuilders and developers are already on track to meet the new housing threshold, even without additional actions. Pending projects in Amherst by developers Paul Bliss and Severyn Development, for instance, will add hundreds of new housing units when completed – exceeding the roughly 580 units Amherst needs to build in the next three years under the housing compact.

Brendan Mehaffy, Buffalo's top planning official, also told the News in January that his department is in “complete alignment” with the governor's plan, which requires the city create 1,310 new units by 2026.

Meeting the new state thresholds may prove more difficult in smaller suburbs, however, where restrictive zoning rules, heightened construction costs and other factors have limited development.

Other housing proposals in Gov. Hochul's budget include:

• A new $250 million Infrastructure Support Fund, which would award grants to municipal infrastructure projects that support new housing construction, such as running new sewer and water lines.

• A new $20 million Planning Assistance Fund to support municipalities as they draft new zoning or planning rules to accommodate new housing.

• A new Homeowner Stabilization Fund, priced at $50 million in Hochul’s State of the State address, which would fund critical home repairs in 10 target communities with large numbers of low-income homeowners of color.

• An allocation of $15 million to independent living facilities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, bringing the state’s total investment since 2016 to $125 million.

• An allocation of $1.1 million to the Homeless Veterans’ Housing program, which funds emergency housing, temporary shelter and home repairs and renovations.

• An allocation of $38.8 million per year to “reduce the risk” of lead exposure in rental properties.

• Expanded tax incentives for homeowners that create additional residential units on their properties, such as in-law suites or detached apartments.

• A new property tax exemption to support the development of affordable multifamily housing.

• The expansion of the state’s Tenant Protection Unit, which provides guidance and legal assistance to renters.

• The creation of a new State Housing Approval Board, which will have the power to approve affordable housing developments in cities and towns that fail to comply with the housing compact.

• The creation of a new Housing Planning Office within the state’s Homes and Community Renewal agency to support municipalities as they draft new plans and zoning rules.

• A proposal to require towns and cities to submit housing and zoning data for inclusion in a statewide database.

• Authority to appropriate state funds to New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides back rent and utility payments to low-income households, in case federal funding dries up.

The governor's proposal will now head to the legislature for further negotiation.