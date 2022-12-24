 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul deploys National Guard to assist Erie County

  • Updated
Buffalo Blizzard

Buildings covered with snow are seen in the Elmwood Village Friday night.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County to help residents who need to travel in the storm.

"In coordination with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, I am deploying 54 members of the National Guard to Erie County to assist residents, particularly those who have emergency medical appointments and need help traveling," Hochul said in a statement. 

"I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state," she said, adding, "Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home."

Related to this story

Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever." Nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. At one point, power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.

