Hochul deploys National Guard to assist Erie County

Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County to help residents who need to travel in the storm.
"In coordination with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, I am deploying 54 members of the National Guard to Erie County to assist residents, particularly those who have emergency medical appointments and need help traveling," Hochul said in a statement.
"I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state," she said, adding, "Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home."