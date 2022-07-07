 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul, Delgado gain Working Families line

  • Updated
Election 2022 New York Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands with Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado during the primary election night party June 28 in New York City.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP
New York's Working Family Party Wednesday inserted on its ballot line Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, following their June 28 victories in the Democratic primary.

The move, widely anticipated, allows Working Families to take advantage of new election laws that allow easier substitution than in the past. The party's previously endorsed candidates – Jumaane D. Williams for governor and Ana María Archila for lieutenant governor – on Wednesday declined their designations following their losses as candidates in the Democratic contest.

"Our party has never played the role of spoiler, and has no intentions of doing so this year," said Sharon Cromwell, the party's deputy director. "We’re committed to ensuring the Republican nominee – Lee Zeldin – and all right-wing extremists dead set on stripping us of our freedoms are soundly defeated on Election Day.”

