Hochul, Delgado gain Working Families line

New York's Working Family Party Wednesday inserted on its ballot line Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, following their June 28 victories in the Democratic primary.
The move, widely anticipated, allows Working Families to take advantage of new election laws that allow easier substitution than in the past. The party's previously endorsed candidates – Jumaane D. Williams for governor and Ana María Archila for lieutenant governor – on Wednesday declined their designations following their losses as candidates in the Democratic contest.
"Our party has never played the role of spoiler, and has no intentions of doing so this year," said Sharon Cromwell, the party's deputy director. "We’re committed to ensuring the Republican nominee – Lee Zeldin – and all right-wing extremists dead set on stripping us of our freedoms are soundly defeated on Election Day.”