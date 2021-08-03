Hochul decries Cuomo's 'repulsive and unlawful behavior' – but doesn't call for resignation

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo on Tuesday joined the chorus of Democrats lashing into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his treatment of women, but she stopped short of calling for his resignation because that move would make her governor.
"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," Hochul said in a statement released several hours after Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report documenting charges by 11 women that Cuomo had sexually harassed them. "The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward."
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo denied Tuesday afternoon that he sexually harassed current and former staff members, rebutting a state Attorney General investigation released hours earlier.
Hochul's statement, which was released about two hour after Cuomo denied James' allegations, also alluded to his possible impeachment by the New York State Assembly.
"No one is above the law," Hochul said. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps."
Hochul has maintained her usual schedule of public appearances across the state in recent months as the accusations against Cuomo lingered and as James worked on her report; she made an appearance in Buffalo Monday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on a new apartment complex on Jefferson Avenue and was in Albany Tuesday, planning for a day of events in New York City.
All through that time, she has been reluctant to comment on the governor's future – and she remained reluctant to do so on Tuesday.
"The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.
"Because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment," she said.
Hochul, 62, would become become the first governor from Buffalo in more than a century if Cuomo were to resign. Before becoming lieutenant governor in 2014, Hochul served as a Hamburg Town Board member, Erie County clerk and a member of Congress.