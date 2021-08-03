Hochul decries Cuomo's 'repulsive and unlawful behavior' – but doesn't call for resignation

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo on Tuesday joined the chorus of Democrats lashing into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his treatment of women, but she stopped short of calling for his resignation because that move would make her governor.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," Hochul said in a statement released several hours after Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report documenting charges by 11 women that Cuomo had sexually harassed them. "The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward."

Cuomo denies sexual harassment charges: 'I never touched anyone inappropriately' Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo denied Tuesday afternoon that he sexually harassed current and former staff members, rebutting a state Attorney General investigation released hours earlier.

Hochul's statement, which was released about two hour after Cuomo denied James' allegations, also alluded to his possible impeachment by the New York State Assembly.

"No one is above the law," Hochul said. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps."