Hochul decides not to send staffer to Cambria anti-solar meeting

A spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul said that a staffer will not attend a meeting of a citizen group that opposes a giant solar power project in Cambria and Pendleton.
The group, Cambria Opponents of Industrial Solar, sent notices advertising the presence of a Hochul representative at a meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cambria Fire Company hall.
The Buffalo News asked Hochul's office to confirm the information and inquired whether it meant Hochul was taking a position on the project or opposing the renewable energy law signed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
A Hochul spokesman replied that the governor's staff had decided not to send anyone to the meeting . The reason given was "pending litigation."
Cambria Opponents of Industrial Solar, along with the Town of Cambria and other towns and citizen groups across the state, filed suit last year seeking to invalidate the state law that created a special agency to review solar and wind energy projects.
The suit argued that the law was unconstitutional and the regulations created by the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting should be invalidated.
In October, a judge in Albany ruled in favor of the state in the lawsuit over the solar law, but an appeal was filed, although it hasn't been formally completed so far.
That's why the Hochul administration was able to cite the litigation as a reason for not sending someone to the Cambria meeting.
Cambria Supervisor Wright H. Ellis said a notice of appeal was filed in November. "They're working on it right now and they intend to get it in shortly," he said.
As for the decision by Hochul's office, Ellis said "it's disappointing" that no representative will attend the citizen group meeting.
"We certainly did not expect a commitment," Ellis said. "We were hoping to have an audience and be able to present directly to her, the governor, our concerns."
The law that Cambria and others challenged in court calls for automatic approval one year after a company's application for a renewable energy project is deemed complete, unless the new agency approves or rejects it in less than a year.
Cypress Creek Renewables, the California company proposing Bear Ridge Solar, has filed an application to use that law to try to win a permit for its planned 100-megawatt, 937-acre project.
According to a map filed with the application, the solar panels are to be spread across 11 noncontiguous parcels of open farmland, with 81% of the affected acreage in Cambria and 19% in Pendleton.
On Jan. 31, the Office of Renewable Energy Siting declared that Cypress Creek's first attempt at an application was incomplete, and sent the company a list of 20 pages of questions. The company has until May 2 to remedy the omissions.
“Gov. Hochul is taking bold, nation-leading actions to confront climate change head-on, and is committed to pursuing clean, renewable solar, wind, and hydroelectric power opportunities while also ensuring the protection of the environment and consideration of all pertinent social, economic, and environmental factors in permitting of such facilities," a Hochul spokesman said in an email to The News.
"New York’s transition to clean energy won't just help us respond to climate change and lower utility costs, it will supercharge our economic recovery and create good jobs. New York State and the Office of Renewable Energy Siting value input from all local governments and host communities and will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure renewable energy development is done responsibly as we continue towards a cleaner, greener future," the statement said.
Meanwhile, under terms of the solar law, ORES has allotted money to Cambria Opponents of Industrial Solar, as well as to the towns themselves, for use in opposing the project.
Cambria received $51,000, Pendleton $34,000 and the citizen group $15,000. The money came from Cypress Creek's application fee.