Hochul decides not to send staffer to Cambria anti-solar meeting

That's why the Hochul administration was able to cite the litigation as a reason for not sending someone to the Cambria meeting.

Cambria Supervisor Wright H. Ellis said a notice of appeal was filed in November. "They're working on it right now and they intend to get it in shortly," he said.

As for the decision by Hochul's office, Ellis said "it's disappointing" that no representative will attend the citizen group meeting.

"We certainly did not expect a commitment," Ellis said. "We were hoping to have an audience and be able to present directly to her, the governor, our concerns."

The law that Cambria and others challenged in court calls for automatic approval one year after a company's application for a renewable energy project is deemed complete, unless the new agency approves or rejects it in less than a year.

Cypress Creek Renewables, the California company proposing Bear Ridge Solar, has filed an application to use that law to try to win a permit for its planned 100-megawatt, 937-acre project.