Hochul continues defense of abortion rights; Zeldin downplays it as key issue in governor's race

As Gov. Kathy Hochul blankets New York's airwaves with ads touting her commitment to abortion rights this election season, the State of New York is backing her campaign promises.

Hochul, the Democratic incumbent berating Republican Lee Zeldin's anti-abortion stand as "extreme," buttressed her own abortion rights credentials Wednesday by announcing a new, $13.4 million round of support for abortion providers. At Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village, Hochul emphasized her effort to make New York a safe haven for abortions that she launched in May in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Zeldin, meanwhile, has not assigned a corresponding high priority to abortion opposition. He recognizes the political reality that abortion will remain legal in New York, his campaign says, acknowledging the Legislature would never approve a measure to make it illegal.

"We do not expect the Democratic majorities in either house to send to a Gov. Zeldin a bill to change the laws in New York," said campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz.

But Hochul continues to highlight the issue. On Wednesday she delivered an impassioned message at the Manhattan church, recalling New York's early legalization of abortion and comparing it to other basic rights. She said while she always took for granted the right to abortion, her daughter and granddaughter now cannot – except in New York.

"I never foresaw a world where this would happen. That is the reality we're living with right now," she told her audience. "But we don't give up. We don't give up because we'll fight, we'll fight like hell to make sure that no one ever touches these rights right here. And we'll be that beacon of hope.

Hochul has good reason to dwell on the thorny question of abortion, which has never disappeared since New York legalized the procedure in 1970 – three years before the Supreme Court decision. An October poll conducted by Siena College shows New Yorkers oppose – 67%-27% – the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The survey also found 72% of New Yorkers say abortion should be always legal or mostly legal, compared to 21% who say it should be mostly or always illegal.

Siena found economic issues are dominating the 2022 campaign, with 50% of surveyed voters listing it as top concern; 15% said abortion.

Still, the governor takes the message not only to select audiences in Manhattan, but across the state via television ads. In an ad titled “Hardest Day” launched on Oct. 3, a Long Island woman named Jackie Burbridge shares her abortion story and calls out Zeldin for "his extreme anti-abortion agenda."

"If elected, Lee Zeldin would put women in harm’s way, banning abortion without exceptions for rape, incest, and lives like Jackie’s," the Hochul campaign said.

Hochul's campaign has focused on Zeldin's alleged opposition to abortion even in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother, which it says justifies the "extreme" label. It notes that Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman, cosponsors the Life at Conception Act, which has not been brought to a vote. The Hochul campaign claims that Zeldin answered "yes" on a Long Island Coalition for Life questionnaire asking: "Would you vote for legislation to protect innocent human life from conception to natural death?"

Because Zeldin did not exercise an option to list exceptions, Hochul's campaign says its ads listing Zeldin as opposed to abortion even in cases like rape or incest are correct.

Vincentz, however, says the ads inaccurately portray the congressman's position.

"He does believe in exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother," she said Wednesday, noting, "he has not made it a pillar of his campaign."

As governor, Hochul has earmarked a $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund, more than in any other state, to "ensure abortion remains safe, legal and accessible in New York." During the program's first round, the Department of Health awarded $10 million to 13 programs, covering 63 sites funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program.

Awardees in the second round announced Wednesday include Buffalo Women Services and the Erie County Department of Health.