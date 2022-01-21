Hochul cheers Covid caseload decrease, but most improvement is downstate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She said she will examine all data, but she isn't looking for any specific statistic that would trigger an end to the mask mandates she imposed Nov. 26.

"We instituted these because we saw the storm coming our way," Hochul said, recalling the rapid onset of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the Covid virus during December.

"I am really looking forward to lifting them. I truly am. I know people are tired," the governor said. "We're looking forward to the day we can lift the school as well as the business requirements. That'll be a really fabulous day. It'll mean we turned the corner in a way that we don't feel like we're going to be sliding backwards anytime soon."

The state's seven-day rolling average for positive Covid tests stands at 9.75%, a huge drop from the peak of 23% on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 7, the daily new caseload number topped 90,000 for a single day. Friday, Hochul reported that number is down to 28,296.

Hochul said the state has obtained 73 million Covid test kits and has distributed 16 million of them so far – more than 11 million to schools.