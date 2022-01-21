Hochul cheers Covid caseload decrease, but most improvement is downstate

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
For the first time in a month, New York State's positivity rate for Covid-19 tests has fallen below 10%, and the raw number for new cases has fallen by more than two-thirds in the last two weeks.
"We have been waiting for this moment," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.
"The trend is great, and if people get their kids vaccinated, I won't worry so much about their kids, either," Hochul told an audience at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island.
However, most of the improvement is downstate. In Western New York, the latest positivity average is 19%, down from a peak of 22.8% on Jan. 11. For Erie County alone, the positivity rate is 19.3%.
Hospitalizations are down statewide, but most of that drop also is in the New York City area.
"There's a lag of about two weeks for upstate New York," Hochul said. "We continue to monitor upstate. We do have a lot of overwhelmed hospitals there."
During a short news conference, the governor told a reporter that she won't commit to lifting her indoor mask mandate on Feb. 1.
"I'll tell you about Feb. 1 on Jan. 31," Hochul said. "I really do need to wait until that time. The trend is looking good, and I'm an optimist, but I saw a very good trend just in early November, and then everything changed."
Support Local Journalism
She said she will examine all data, but she isn't looking for any specific statistic that would trigger an end to the mask mandates she imposed Nov. 26.
"We instituted these because we saw the storm coming our way," Hochul said, recalling the rapid onset of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the Covid virus during December.
"I am really looking forward to lifting them. I truly am. I know people are tired," the governor said. "We're looking forward to the day we can lift the school as well as the business requirements. That'll be a really fabulous day. It'll mean we turned the corner in a way that we don't feel like we're going to be sliding backwards anytime soon."
The state's seven-day rolling average for positive Covid tests stands at 9.75%, a huge drop from the peak of 23% on Jan. 2.
On Jan. 7, the daily new caseload number topped 90,000 for a single day. Friday, Hochul reported that number is down to 28,296.
Hochul said the state has obtained 73 million Covid test kits and has distributed 16 million of them so far – more than 11 million to schools.
There were 154 Covid deaths in New York State Thursday. "This is still to be taken very seriously," Hochul said. "We are not letting our foot off the pedal until we can declare that we are in a place where we can manage without all the restrictions we put in place."
Statewide, 43.5% of currently hospitalized Covid patients went to the hospital for some other reason.
"They happened to test positive for Covid without the symptoms, so the question is, how severe is this?" Hochul said.
The governor also announced she will send 88 National Guard members without medical training to nine New York City nursing homes, in addition to 120 Guard members with medical training, who are already helping staff in those hard-hit facilities.
"We just need the extra set of hands in our nursing homes to give support to our front-line staff," Hochul said. "We're going to be rolling that out upstate as well."