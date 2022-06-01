Hochul: Central Terminal revival to get 'transformational' $61M boost

The Central Terminal – Buffalo's last major architectural jewel still to be restored – will benefit from the biggest investment toward its revival since the last Amtrak train left the 17-story art deco station in 1979.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that $61 million will be spent on the grand concourse, the exterior of the tower building and the grounds.

Master plan charts future, reveals costs to revive Buffalo's Central Terminal The plan foresees the Central Terminal's future as a vibrant destination with economic and social benefits to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and the wider East Side.

“The Central Terminal is a key anchor of the holistic economic development strategy for Buffalo’s East Side, which focuses on community wealth building,” Hochul said. “People are passionate about the iconic structure and have wanted to see it revitalized for decades, and it is just one part of a plan that is designed to make big investments to generate transformational improvements for the community.”

With cost estimates to restore the Central Terminal ranging from $276.5 million to $296.5 million, officials count on the state investment providing an incentive to potential developers when a solicitation for proposals is issued in the coming months.

"It's the most beloved building in Buffalo," said Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the nonprofit Central Terminal Restoration Corp. "Addressing the Central Terminal is the most important thing we can do to symbolize that the economic opportunities Buffalo is experiencing are for everybody."

Douglas Jemal sets eyes on Central Terminal: 'It's got to be done' "I think it's one of the top 10 coolest buildings in the world," Jemal said of the historic art deco building.

"This amount of money is monumental," added James Morrell, the vice chairman of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. He grew up on nearby Krettner Street in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

"It puts us in a place to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Marva Threat, who lives with her husband Michael on Detroit Street, six blocks from the Central Terminal, expressed cautious optimism the money will make a difference in the neighborhood.

"I'm very excited that the Central Terminal is getting all this money, and I hope it can be a catalyst for our neighborhood," Threat said.

Funds for the Central Terminal were in the pipeline when the governor on April 25 revealed funding for several East Side projects, though the actual amount for the abandoned train station wasn't revealed. The May 14 shooting at Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has served to highlight the degree of disinvestment on the East Side and the need for more community reinvestment.

Hochul will announce $300 million today for projects in three regions, some previously revealed – $180 million for Buffalo, $40 million for Niagara Falls and $80 million for Rochester.

The state will provide $200 million. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will contribute $67 million, and KeyBank, M&T Bank and ESL Federal Credit Union foundations will add $14 million. The cities will provide a combined $19 million.

$5 million in renovations coming to Buffalo's Central Terminal A tangible sign of development at the Central Terminal, the state-funded project raises hopes that even more improvements will come to the 1926 art deco

The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. has shepherded the abandoned 523,000-square-foot property with a continual series of improvements, public events and advocacy since acquiring it for $1 in 1997.

Passenger travel had fallen steadily after World War II, leading Conrail to unload the building in 1979. The property passed through private hands for nearly two decades and was stripped of most of its decorative interior features when the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. set out to save it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Paul Lang, who chairs the organization's real estate development committee, believes the $61 million constitutes the largest single investment in the Central Terminal since the train station opened in 1929, four months before the start of the Great Depression.

"This type of investment from the state is a testament to the perseverance of the organization and our volunteers," Lang said.

The Central Terminal project is seen as one anchor in a concerted East Side redevelopment strategy Hochul announced on April 25.

Faix said the Central Terminal funds will be used for functional and restorative purposes outlined in a community-driven master plan released last year.

Loose and falling masonry on the main terminal and tower buildings will be repaired.

Inside the concourse, fire detection systems will be installed, asbestos remediated and windows replaced.

There will be new plumbing, electrical, and heat and cooling systems, as well as bathrooms and repairs to several leaky flat roofs and to the parking deck.

The original Gaustavino tiles on the inside of the concourse will be stabilized, and a catering kitchen will be added.

The sidewalk improvements and landscape enhancements to the grounds – to be called the "Civic Commons" – are intended to make the outside of the building feel more welcoming and connected to the community, Faix said.

Plans call for the grounds to be graded and leveled for sports, picnics, small activities and large community events. There will be more walking paths and electrical access provided.

Construction will have minority and women business goals to provide a positive economic impact within the neighborhood, Faix said.

"This is one of Buffalo's most iconic buildings, but the reason why it's such an important place is that it is a community-based anchor," said Laura Quebral, director of the University at Buffalo Regional Institute. "It's part of a much bigger Broadway Fillmore neighborhood strategy."

Developer Douglas Jemal is one of the Central Terminal's biggest fans.

"I think it's one of the top 10 coolest buildings in the world," Jemal told The News in March 2021. "It's phenomenal. I would love to do that one. That one is the coup de grace."

The goal of the public-private aid to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester is to "reduce economic disparities and achieve transformational impact across the region," David Egner, president and CEO of the Wilson Foundation, said in a statement.

The three pillars of the program are to foster small businesses, invest in placemaking and workforce preparation.

In Niagara Falls, $19 million will be used to boost food entrepreneurship around the city market area along Pine Avenue. A $15 million program will help restore and promote heritage and community anchor facilities, and $5 million will assist small business assistance programs in the same commercial districts.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.