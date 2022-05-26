 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Hochul campaign to report $10.3 million raised since January

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Jan. 22, 2022.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign raised $10.3 million during the last reporting period that began Jan. 15, far less than her previous report but strong enough to enter the last month of the primary campaign with $18.5 million on hand.

Hochul will report a total of $31.7 million raised so far, according to a disclosure to be filed today with the state Board of Elections and obtained by The Buffalo News.

That is considered extremely successful even by New York standards.

Her new statement pales in comparison to the $22.6 million she reported in January. Sources within her campaign attribute that to "governing" – including issues surrounding a new lieutenant governor, a subway shooting in Brooklyn and mass shooting in Buffalo, as well as negotiating a $221 billion budget. The sources add the campaign still achieved its internal goals.

An analysis by the Hochul campaign shows 76% of her donations originated in New York State, and 70% were for $250 or less. 

The News reported in January that in her last statement, Hochul received 330 separate donations of $20,000 or more, accounting for $12.9 million of the $22.6 million she reported in total receipts since shortly before becoming governor in August. Forty-seven donations hit the maximum amount allowed by law: $69,700.

The News also reported that hundreds of New Yorkers gave Hochul small donations.

Other candidates for governor are expected to file their reports over the next few days.

