Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday called on the federal government to provide New York State relief in the midst of the migrant crisis by speeding work authorizations for asylum-seekers arriving in regions that include Buffalo.

During an online news conference from Albany, the governor said the state has a moral imperative to help these new arrivals but federal assistance is desperately needed to take on the task.

"This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved through the federal government," Hochul said. "The borders and decisions about who can work are solely determined by the federal government."

The tens of thousands of asylum-seekers from south of the U.S. border are "literally fleeing for their lives," as well as from political strife, gang violence and extreme poverty in their native countries, she said.

Cheektowaga hires law firm that helped another town dealing with migrant influx As Cheektowaga continues to grapple with an influx of asylum-seekers living in hotels in the community, the town has hired a law firm that has successfully represented another community that did not want migrants living in hotels in its town long-term.

"They're coming to this country with the same goal that my once impoverished Irish grandparents did, just to build a better life for themselves and their families," Hochul said. "And while my grandpa started work in this country as a migrant farmworker, he and millions of others who came before us lived the American Dream that has beckoned people from across the globe. He was welcomed by the Statue of Liberty, but he lived that dream because he could work here in his adopted country."

Hochul sent a letter to President Biden on Thursday asking for immediate executive action in four key areas:

• Expediting work authorizations to help get migrants out of shelters and into jobs.

• Financial support for federal housing vouchers and federal aid that will help the state provide health care, legal and other services to asylum-seekers.

• The use of more federal facilities to provide the migrants with new temporary shelters.

• Reimbursement for related costs of the New York National Guard, which she said has been on the ground at migrant shelters throughout the state since last year.

The vast majority of the asylum-seekers arriving in the state are being housed in New York City, the governor said.

"First of all, we know New York City has a long history, a proud history, of embracing immigrants," she said. "In addition, in 1981, the City of New York and the Coalition for the Homeless signed an agreement that the city would provide shelter to anyone who seeks it. This is an agreement that does not apply to the state's other 57 counties, which is one of the reasons we cannot and will not coerce other parts of our state to shelter migrants. Nor are we going to be asking these migrants to move to other parts of the state against their will."

More federal support can help solve a housing crisis resulting from the arrival of asylum-seekers in the state, as well as allow the migrants to help address a state labor shortage, Hochul said.

The governor said she has spoken to farmers and small-business owners across New York who have asked for solutions to the shortage of workers needed in agricultural trades, as well as restaurants, hotels and hospitals.

"We are ready to act as soon as these migrants receive work authorizations," she said. "But, right now, because we have been waiting a very long time, the state Department of Labor will be launching a new program this September to immediately place asylum-seekers in jobs just as soon as they are able to work. And we're going to go a step further, and I'm ordering the Department of Labor to proactively connect asylum-seekers with potential employers in anticipation of them receiving the work authorization before they're already authorized."

Earlier this week, the governor announced a $20 million investment to help speed the casework filing process for more than 30,000 asylum-seekers. She said that investment builds on the $1.5 billion already committed by the state to help New York City cover health care and shelter costs, National Guard personnel, legal services and voluntary relocation programs. The state has also loaned New York City temporary shelter sites that house more than 2,000 asylum-seekers every day.

"Today, our quest continues to squarely tell the White House, 'Let them work,' " Hochul said of the migrants. "Until that happens, we'll continue to need funding and sites from the federal government to help cover the massive expenses of sheltering tens of thousands of people in our country and in our state today."

She also called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. She urged New Yorkers to help by contacting their members of Congress.

"If you're represented by a Republican, please ask them to stop politicizing people's lives, stop fighting President Biden's comprehensive smart solutions and work together towards solving this," Hochul said. "If you're represented by a Democrat, ask them to support my plan for more engagement and direct support from the administration."