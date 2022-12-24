Hochul: Buffalo Niagara International Airport to be closed until at least 11 a.m. Monday

Western New Yorkers' holiday travel plans hit another snag on Sunday morning when Gov. Kathy Hochul said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport would be closed until "at least 11 a.m. Monday."

"Mother Nature really threw the kitchen sink at us this time," the Buffalo native said during her media briefing from Queens.

In a press release, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority communications manager Kelly Khatib confirmed the closure timeframe and said the airport has provided shelter for about 60 people with the assistance of the NFTA Transit Police, Buffalo Airport Fire and its Airfield team.

Hochul described the blizzard conditions in Buffalo as "life-threatening" and noted the two deaths that occurred when medical personnel were unable to reach emergency situations.

The airport has been closed since early Friday afternoon due to "hazardous weather conditions."