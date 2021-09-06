Hochul announces worker protections against Covid-19

A number of organized labor officials said Hochul’s announcement represented an important step in protecting workers from the virus.

The virus continues to infect thousands of people across the country, and figures released Monday by the state Health Department make it clear that Covid-19 remains a menace in the state.

In the five-county Western New York state-designated Covid-19 region, the seven-day positive test rate for the virus reached 4.23%, compared with the statewide average of 3.28%, according to the Health Department.

When compared to the nine other regions in the state, Western New York had the fourth lowest average rate. New York City was the lowest at 2.37%. The North Country was the highest at 5.34%.

In the Western New York counties, Niagara had the highest positivity rate at 4%, and Allegany County had the lowest, 2.2%. The region’s other counties, Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua, had rates of 3.7%, 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

Statewide, 26 people died from Covid-19 on Sunday, but none from this region, according to the state. Since the pandemic started, 55,654 people have perished from the virus in the state, according to federal statistics.