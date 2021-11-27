 Skip to main content
Hochul announces executive order allowing hospitals to limit elective surgeries
Hochul announces executive order allowing hospitals to limit elective surgeries

ambulances at ECMC (copy) (copy)

Ambulances bring patients to Erie County Medical Center's emergency department. The region's hospitals, including ECMC, are at or near capacity, further strained by another wave of Covid-19 cases.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

With new Covid-19 cases on the rise in New York State amid fears that a new variant of the virus first spotted in South Africa could spread in the U.S., Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new executive order allowing hospitals to begin limiting "non-essential, non-urgent procedures."

The order goes into effect Dec. 3.

The goal is to try to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Hospitals in Western New York are all at or near capacity and have already started postponing some procedures. Erie County recorded its highest one-day totals for new cases of Covid for the entire pandemic last week. At the same time, hospitals are dealing with staff shortages.

"... While the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming," Hochul said in a statement Friday. "In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps today to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months."

On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that all elective surgeries may have to be halted in the county if local numbers for new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Erie County recorded its two highest ever one-day totals for new cases of Covid last week.

