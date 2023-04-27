ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "conceptual" $229 billion state budget agreement on Thursday evening, laying out the broad strokes of deals struck with the Legislature related to public safety, energy and health care.

The budget is set to be passed about a month late because of Hochul's insistence on including two priorities: a change to the state's 2019 bail law and her plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade.

Hochul was forced to drop the housing plan last week amid resistance from the Legislature, but did announce that a deal had been reached on bail Thursday.

"What was important was not a race to the deadline, but a race to the right results," Hochul said.

Budget bills containing the details of the agreements have not yet been printed or made publicly available, and lawmakers may not return to Albany to vote on them until Monday. But Hochul said that she, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, all Democrats, earlier Thursday had a conversation where they agreed that the budget's major issues had been ironed out.

Hochul used significant political capital pushing to amend a bail reform law passed in 2019, which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges.

This year, Hochul successfully removed from the law a provision requiring judges to use "least restrictive" means to ensure a defendant returns to court. Hochul wanted to avoid confusion with other parts of the law giving judges greater discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

Hochul's counsel, Elizabeth Fine, said the language in the state budget would direct judges "to consider the kind and degree of control or restriction necessary" to ensure the defendant's return to court.

When Hochul ran for election in 2022, she was effectively attacked by Republicans over rising crime and the bail law, in particular, and sought this budget to shore up the political weakness.

A deal to change the state's discovery laws, pushed by several district attorneys in New York City, fell out of the budget. Hochul said that the district attorneys decided not to support the deal that was struck between the governor and Legislature, resulting in nothing being included in the final agreement.

Hochul announced a $1 billion investment in mental health programs, and that she had reached a deal with the Legislature to reopen 22 charter schools, 14 in New York City and eight upstate. She also announced $134 million to allow low-income students to eat breakfast and lunch at school at no charge.

She announced an agreement to require "zero emissions" new construction starting in 2025 for small buildings and by 2028 for larger ones. By those dates, new buildings will have to be heated through electricity, rather than fossil-fuels. The law will prohibit gas furnace hookups in new construction.

On health care, Hochul said that hospitals and nursing homes would receive the "largest rate increase in two decades" in Medicaid reimbursement rates. Those rates have remained largely flat since 2008, financially imperiling hospitals that serve a significant number of low-income Medicaid patients.

Hochul did not state the figures, but there reportedly is a tentative deal to increase hospital Medicaid reimbursement rates by 7.5%, and nursing home rates by 6.5%.

The Legislature had sought a 10% increase for both hospitals and nursing homes, while Hochul in her original budget proposal wanted a 5% increase for both.

Hochul also announced $500 million to help struggling safety net hospitals that serve many Medicaid patients. She originally had proposed no new money for her budget after agreeing to $700 million last year. The Legislature had advocated for $1 billion.

1199SEIU President George Gresham, who leads one of the state's largest health care unions, called those rate increases "wholly inadequate to address the health care crisis facing our state," and that the Hochul administration in other ways had significantly increased costs for hospitals this year.

"Deceptive math is not a replacement for the actual investment in care needed to protect the lives of New York’s patients and nursing home residents," he said.

Hochul confirmed that a deal has been struck to raise the minimum wage in upstate New York from $14.20 to $15 at the beginning of 2024. The wage then will increase by 50 cents each of the next two years, before settling at $16. Starting in 2027, it will be pegged to the Consumer Price Index, for the first time creating a wage that will automatically go up with rising inflation.

Hochul also said an agreement had been reached on laws allowing the state government to crack down on shops illegally selling cannabis and undercutting the new, legal market in New York. Agencies will now have greater power to levy fines on illegal retail operations and close shops.

While the Legislature proposed raising taxes on the wealthy, Hochul successfully resisted any income tax hike. The $229 billion final figure is closer to what Hochul originally proposed in February than what the Legislature counter-proposed in March. Hochul’s original plan was $227 billion. The Assembly’s was $232.9 billion, while the State Senate’s was $236 billion.

Asked about several setbacks during her first year as an elected governor – losing a fight with the Legislature over a chief judge nomination, the demise of her housing plan and a month-late budget – Hochul said she was confident the public would appreciate her willingness to fight for causes.

"This is a transformative budget, and I will never shy away from a fight. You're not always going to win,” Hochul said. “I've just begun my term as governor, and I feel very confident that when people see what went into this budget, the issues that we took on – fighting for climate change, fighting for public safety, fighting to make sure that our families can live a more affordable life. I'll do this every year that I'm blessed to be governor.”