Hochul announces $5 million fund to stabilize at-risk commercial buildings in East Buffalo

Applications are available for a second round of state funding aimed at fixing neglected commercial buildings on Buffalo's East Side.

In an announcement Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the funding is being provided through the $5 million East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund set up by Empire State Development. It is part of a $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund announced in March 2019 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of the state's Buffalo Billion II revitalization plan.

In the first round of funding in 2021, nine at-risk commercial buildings on the East Side saw new life breathed into them.

"With this fund, we are taking steps to address decades of neglect in East Buffalo and standing by our commitment to doing right by this community," said Hochul. "The East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund will allow for much-needed renovations at historic buildings to restore the neighborhood and bring bustling commercial activity back to this community. I encourage businesses to apply and be a part of the revitalization of East Buffalo."

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, said the additional round of funding will continue to create opportunities for the preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings throughout the city.

"This is one of those opportunities that folks in the community can take advantage of. It's a $5 million pool of funds, up to $150,000 for each grant," Kennedy said. "So that's big money when you're looking to revitalize commercial buildings, and we all know what happens when these buildings are invested into. It breathes new life not only into that building but the surrounding community. It's contagious. It helps build momentum and, hopefully, with it bring economic energy, jobs and stability to the commercial corridors."

The program is administered by Preservation Buffalo Niagara. Its executive director, Jessie Fisher, said applicants must show proof that they own the building for which they are seeking stabilization funds, and eligible buildings must be historic or have been standing for more than 50 years. They do not have to hold historic designation, however.

"If there are more applications than there is funding available, that will definitely be one of the factors we look at, but it's not required," Fisher said.

Investing in legacy commercial buildings is part of a successful neighborhood rehabilitation strategy, she added.

"We know that because of the legacy of redlining on the East Side many building owners there have struggled to make investments in their buildings and this has led to declining conditions," Fisher said. "We just want to make sure that we don't lose any more of these important contributing buildings because their owners lack the funds to take care of them. We want to make sure that there is a stop-gap for those owners."

The grants of up to $150,000 will cover 90% of the costs to stabilize buildings that are at risk for emergency demolition. Fisher said eligible property owners will be required to contribute 10% of the project costs that will be provided directly to Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

The application deadline is Dec. 3.