 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hochul announces $5.47 million Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant to improve local trails

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will provide $5.47 million in grants to support improvements to trails at three state parks in Western New York.

The funds will be used to make upgrades to trails in Artpark State Park in Lewiston, extend the multi-use trail in Allegany State Park in Cattaraugus County, and improve the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.

The grants will boost to $22.8 million the total investment in the trails, including a total of $8 million from the State Power Authority and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. 

"On Earth Day, we are proud to announce this significant funding that will continue our efforts to expand trails and improve community connections in Western New York," Hochul said in a statement Friday.

She said the commitment by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will aid the health and well-being of local communities, and help expand access to safe and healthy recreation, while boosting tourism and the economy.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Bolton tweeted, "Fictionally speaking, I’m going to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families” on April 10, two days after Amherst officers arrested him on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, FBI agents alleged. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The Tonga Volcano was the largest explosion of the 21st Century

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News