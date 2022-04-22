Hochul announces $5.47 million Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant to improve local trails

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will provide $5.47 million in grants to support improvements to trails at three state parks in Western New York.

The funds will be used to make upgrades to trails in Artpark State Park in Lewiston, extend the multi-use trail in Allegany State Park in Cattaraugus County, and improve the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.

The grants will boost to $22.8 million the total investment in the trails, including a total of $8 million from the State Power Authority and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"On Earth Day, we are proud to announce this significant funding that will continue our efforts to expand trails and improve community connections in Western New York," Hochul said in a statement Friday.

She said the commitment by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will aid the health and well-being of local communities, and help expand access to safe and healthy recreation, while boosting tourism and the economy.

