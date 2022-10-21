 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul and Brown announce plans for permanent memorial to Tops massacre victims

  • Updated
Tops memorial (copy)

A makeshift memorial outside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

 Derek Gee / News file photo
A permanent memorial will be built for the victims of the massacre on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday morning.

A commission led by Rev. Mark Blue, the president of the Buffalo Branch of the NAACP, will lead the project.

After the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people, Hochul said she and Brown talked about how to make sure no one ever forgets the terrible tragedy.

"We thought something had to be done. How can we make sure their lives, their stories, their families are remembered forever?" Hochul said .

The massacre, she said, "is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward."

The memorial's design will reflect what the families of the victims want, Hochul said.

"It won't be designed by myself or the mayor. It will be designed by individuals. It will be sensitive to what the families want. It is their memorial," she said.

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth, was shopping at Tops when she was killed, said at the news conference that "it is absolutely fitting and proper that we immediately begin the process of permanently memorializing the victims of this hateful, racist act."

Whitfield said it's crucial to remember that the hate of a man authorities have labeled a white supremacist wrought so much pain and loss to his family and all of Buffalo.

Whitfield said the memorial should be a "transformational project that will honorably and forever remember the lives of our loved ones and usher in a new era of hope and prosperity for the people on the East Side of Buffalo."

Blue vowed that the memorial will be "a lasting tribute that helps our community heal."

"This memorial is not just going to honor but it's going to represent what we are made of and how ew are able to overcome the obstacles that have been put on us. We are resilient people," he said.

