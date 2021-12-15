Hochul administration going slow on farm worker overtime threshold issue

ALBANY – The Hochul administration said Wednesday it is slowing down the push to lower mandatory overtime thresholds provided to farm workers after a furious lobbying campaign by agricultural interests claimed family farms in upstate faced closure if the current overtime law was changed.
A recommendation by a state wage board was expected to come this month, but State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon on Wednesday said the wage panel will instead hold three virtual hearings on the matter in January.
The hearings’ announcement is a signal that Gov. Kathy Hochul is in no rush to decide the controversial matter.
At issue is whether to lower the number of hours before farmworkers are paid overtime – from the present 60 hours to as low as 40 hours. Farms, unlike most sectors of the economy, have had no overtime rules until the past couple of years when 60 hours became the threshold.
Farm owners say their industry’s labor needs fluctuate in many ways – affected by everything from weather to growing seasons – and that many workers, especially migrant contract workers from Latin America and the Caribbean, push to work as many hours as possible to drive up their temporary work payment levels.
Unions and other groups say the farms are taking advantage of workers and that they should be treated as others eligible for overtime after working 40 hours in a week.
In response to the state mandating farms pay overtime to workers after 60 hours of work, most farms responded by simply placing a ceiling of the total number of hours – at 60 – for farm workers, according to a recent Buffalo News story. Some workers say they deserve the lower threshold and say it could give them more time to be with their families instead of working long, tough hours in a week; others say their jobs are temporary and they want as many hours as possible.
Reardon, who has remained on the job as labor commissioner during the new Hochul administration, said the agency’s Farm Laborers Wage Board will hold three remote hearings on the matter: on Jan. 4, 18 and 20. The wage board is composed of New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie.
The hearings are expected to take testimony from farm laborers, farm owners, unions and others.
Grow NY Farms, a coalition of agricultural groups, said Wednesday it will use the hearings to press its case that laborers want to be able to work more hours, that financially strained farms can’t afford the labor cost increase and that a drop in the threshold “would irreparably harm our state’s good supply and agricultural diversity.”
The wage advisory board was to have held a hearing by Wednesday on the matter and offered a recommendation by the end of the year on whether the overtime threshold should be lowered for farms. The action by the labor commissioner Wednesday makes it unclear when the Hochul administration might act on the matter. The state could do everything from leaving the current 60 hours' rule in place, lowering it immediately to 40 hours or commence a rolling lowering of the threshold over a multiyear basis.