Hochul administration going slow on farm worker overtime threshold issue

In response to the state mandating farms pay overtime to workers after 60 hours of work, most farms responded by simply placing a ceiling of the total number of hours – at 60 – for farm workers, according to a recent Buffalo News story. Some workers say they deserve the lower threshold and say it could give them more time to be with their families instead of working long, tough hours in a week; others say their jobs are temporary and they want as many hours as possible.

Reardon, who has remained on the job as labor commissioner during the new Hochul administration, said the agency’s Farm Laborers Wage Board will hold three remote hearings on the matter: on Jan. 4, 18 and 20. The wage board is composed of New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie.

The hearings are expected to take testimony from farm laborers, farm owners, unions and others.

Grow NY Farms, a coalition of agricultural groups, said Wednesday it will use the hearings to press its case that laborers want to be able to work more hours, that financially strained farms can’t afford the labor cost increase and that a drop in the threshold “would irreparably harm our state’s good supply and agricultural diversity.”

The wage advisory board was to have held a hearing by Wednesday on the matter and offered a recommendation by the end of the year on whether the overtime threshold should be lowered for farms. The action by the labor commissioner Wednesday makes it unclear when the Hochul administration might act on the matter. The state could do everything from leaving the current 60 hours' rule in place, lowering it immediately to 40 hours or commence a rolling lowering of the threshold over a multiyear basis.

