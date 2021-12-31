Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for SUNY students

Eleven other counties this week along with the five New York City boroughs had positivity rates of 20% or higher, led by the Bronx with nearly 28% and Orange County at 26%.

Ten of the counties experienced more than 2,000 new daily cases.

"The numbers are continuing to increase," Hochul said. "They don't have to and we can control this. It's within our reach."

At the same time, hospitalization rates, as well as deaths, are down. Western New York saw a 22% decrease over the past two weeks, consistent with downturns seen in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

"We are seeing more cases but not the correlating number of deaths," Hochul said, while still noting 80 deaths on Thursday alone, the overwhelming number of them unvaccinated people.

"If you are vaccinated, you have a very low chance of being hospitalized," the governor said. "That is why this situation is 100% preventable. It keeps coming back to this. The answer is right before our eyes."

Hochul said New York State is no different from what is happening through much of the country.