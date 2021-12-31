Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for returning SUNY students

While continuing to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced steps Friday as winter break nears an end and Covid-19 infection rates surge to keep public schools and SUNY and community colleges open.

Hochul, in a briefing from Albany, said 5.2 million Covid-19 tests have been shipped to schools, including 375,430 to schools in Western New York for parents to take home.

At the same time, the governor urged parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated if they haven't already, noting only 28% of that age group have received shots in arms since vaccines became available for them in mid-November.

Returning SUNY and CUNY students, when eligible, will now need a booster shot before returning to campus and faculty will be required to be vaccinated, she said.

"This is how we are going to ensure that these campuses stay open," Hochul said.

The governor said she also wants the schools to reopen no more than a week later than planned.

Hochul also extended for two weeks, to Feb. 1, her executive order requirement that businesses require customers to wear a mask or be vaccinated to enter indoor public places.