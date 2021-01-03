Hit hard by pandemic, Canalside attractions seek help

Staff was cut in half from 17 to eight people. That has left two people to maintain the USS Little Rock, USS the Sullivans and the USS Croaker.

"The people left have to wear a lot more hats than what they wore before," Marzello said. "You can see on their faces they're stressed out."

The organization lost revenue this year with the cancellation of its successful summer youth encampment program, in which up to 250 campers sleep on the Little Rock each weekend.

Marzello said he is "cautious optimistic" the naval park will be able to access money set aside for museums in the Covid-19 relief bill.

Marzello noted the irony of the financial crises hitting the naval park and Explore & More as Canalside had become a more popular destination.

"We now have a museum for children. We have a veterans museum. We have the Longshed building and a carousel opening this summer," he said. "We are creating attractions to bring people down to the waterfront.

"Now that we have attractions, we're going to need support in some way to get us over the hump so we can get back on our feet."

Withdrawn pledges