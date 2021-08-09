Seven people with Western New York ties became governor. Does No. 8 await?

Not many people give Andrew Cuomo much chance of surviving his current troubles. And if he is headed soon for the dustbin of New York’s political history, then Hamburg’s own Kathy Courtney Hochul moves into the governor’s mansion.

She would be the 57th governor of New York and, as frequently mentioned, the first woman.

Of the previous 56 governors going back to 1777 – New York State had a constitution and governor before the United States had a constitution and president – most have come from New York City and the Hudson Valley. But seven had ties or roots in Western New York.

Here is a look at them:

John Young

Pardoned farmers who led rebellion

1847-1848 (terms were either two or three years from 1777 to 1938)

Young was born in Vermont in 1802, and his family moved to Conesus in Livingston County soon after. Young was self-taught, and he was a teacher and lawyer in Geneseo before entering politics.