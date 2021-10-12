 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interactive: Take a look back at the 'October Surprise' storm
0 comments
Interactive: Take a look back at the 'October Surprise' storm
top story

Interactive: Take a look back at the 'October Surprise' storm

Support this work for $1 a month

The destructive October storm in 2006 was a surprise to all – even our local meteorologists.

Thick, wet snow starting falling the night of Oct. 12 and continued into Oct. 13, leaving many Western New Yorkers without power and trapped by downed trees for days. The storm still holds the region's record for the highest amount of snow to fall in 24 hours, according to National Weather Service's Buffalo office.

Don Paul: 15 years later, vivid meteorological memories of 'October Surprise'

The storm's severity didn't deter Buffalo News photographers from heading out into the snow to document its destruction. Ten years later, in 2016, those photographers returned to document those same locations. The striking difference in many photos is the absence of large trees that were felled after the heavy snow took out many of their branches. 

Take an interactive look back at the storm through the lens of Buffalo News photographers in 2006, and again in 2016.

Click and drag the white line in the middle of each photo to the left or right see the before and after scenes.

Elmwood and West Delavan avenues in Buffalo

Maynard Drive in Snyder

Auburn Street in Buffalo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Ashland Avenue in Buffalo

Ashland and Highland avenues in Buffalo

Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo

Lynnbrook Drive in the Town of Tonawanda

Koenig Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda

Allenhurst Road in Amherst

Foxcroft Lane in Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Taliban reach deal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital content editor

Ellen Przepasniak has worked at The Buffalo News since 2016. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.

Related to this story

+25
The October Surprise: A look back
Multimedia

The October Surprise: A look back

  • Updated

The freak early October storm that became known as the October Surprise struck the night of Oct. 12, 2006, and affected Western New Yorkers for days after. Leaves were still on the trees, and the heavy snow brought down hundreds of thousands of trees, blocking roads and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without heat and electricity for days. Thirteen people died. Efforts are still underway to “re-tree” the area, a legacy of the storm also dubbed

+27
Then and Now: the October Surprise
Multimedia

Then and Now: the October Surprise

On the night of Oct. 12, 2006, a surprise snowstorm dropped onto Erie County, toppling trees and power lines, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power and closing schools, in many districts, for more than a week. Compare photos from the first four days of the storms with photos taken at the same spots 10 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News