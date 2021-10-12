Interactive: Take a look back at the 'October Surprise' storm

The destructive October storm in 2006 was a surprise to all – even our local meteorologists.

Thick, wet snow starting falling the night of Oct. 12 and continued into Oct. 13, leaving many Western New Yorkers without power and trapped by downed trees for days. The storm still holds the region's record for the highest amount of snow to fall in 24 hours, according to National Weather Service's Buffalo office.

The storm's severity didn't deter Buffalo News photographers from heading out into the snow to document its destruction. Ten years later, in 2016, those photographers returned to document those same locations. The striking difference in many photos is the absence of large trees that were felled after the heavy snow took out many of their branches.

Take an interactive look back at the storm through the lens of Buffalo News photographers in 2006, and again in 2016.

Click and drag the white line in the middle of each photo to the left or right see the before and after scenes.